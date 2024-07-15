If you're new to the game you might be wondering who to choose for your dream team. There's a big bunch to choose from.

In this article, we'll be focusing on centre-backs. While the glory of shooting a goal is appealing, the defence is just as important.

As we've said, there's an overwhelming selection players to choose from. To save you falling into option paralysis, we'll pick out a few of our favourite centre-backs from Football Manager 2024.

More like this

First, a fairly cheap one if you're low on coins. Then onto the crème de la crème.

Axel Witsel - Atlético Madrid, 80

- Atlético Madrid, 80 Levi Colwill - Chelsea, 85

- Chelsea, 85 Jorrel Hato - Ajax, 84

- Ajax, 84 Callum Doyle - Leicester, 83

- Leicester, 83 Marco Pellegrino - AC Milan, 82

- AC Milan, 82 Castello Lukeba - RB Leipzig, 85

- RB Leipzig, 85 Giorgio Scalvini - Atalanta, 86

- Atalanta, 86 Illia Zabarny i - Bournemouth, 85

i - Bournemouth, 85 Chadi Riad - Real Hispalis, 84

- Real Hispalis, 84 Murillo - Nottingham Forrest, 83

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And that's our list of top-tier centre-backs in FM24. There's plenty more, and we're sure you'll find your own favourites along the way, but you could do a lot worse than the above.

Good luck managing your dream team, and we'll see you for FM25!

Read more on FM24:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.