In your defence...
It's almost time to wave goodbye to the engine we've known for years, as Football Manager 2025 brings in its new system. But FM24 still has plenty in the tank, and you should still jump in if you missed it last year.
You can play it alongside current events, or recreate any match you like. Perfect if you want a break from the intensity of FC 24 to sit back and focus purely on tactics. If you think you could have done a better job than Gareth Southgate, now's the time to prove it.
If you're new to the game you might be wondering who to choose for your dream team. There's a big bunch to choose from.
In this article, we'll be focusing on centre-backs. While the glory of shooting a goal is appealing, the defence is just as important.
As we've said, there's an overwhelming selection players to choose from. To save you falling into option paralysis, we'll pick out a few of our favourite centre-backs from Football Manager 2024.
First, a fairly cheap one if you're low on coins. Then onto the crème de la crème.
- Axel Witsel - Atlético Madrid, 80
- Levi Colwill - Chelsea, 85
- Jorrel Hato - Ajax, 84
- Callum Doyle - Leicester, 83
- Marco Pellegrino - AC Milan, 82
- Castello Lukeba - RB Leipzig, 85
- Giorgio Scalvini - Atalanta, 86
- Illia Zabarnyi - Bournemouth, 85
- Chadi Riad - Real Hispalis, 84
- Murillo - Nottingham Forrest, 83
And that's our list of top-tier centre-backs in FM24. There's plenty more, and we're sure you'll find your own favourites along the way, but you could do a lot worse than the above.
Good luck managing your dream team, and we'll see you for FM25!
