So, let's take a step back from the glamour of EA FC 24, put our tactical hats on, and play the Euros as a manager.

All anxiety about England's chances will dissipate, because we're in control.

How to play Euro 2024 in FM24 with real groups explained

So, how can we play the Euros in FM24, in a way that is true to the real-life teams?

YouTuber bazgotbanned has created a useful 15 minute video which explains all, so check that out below if you're a visual learner:

As shown in the video, the easiest way is to download the UEFA Euro 2024 Real Groups from FM Scout. It's a mod in which all the Euros teams have already been made for you, exactly how they are in reality.

Make sure the downloaded file is in your editor folder (which is Documents\Sports Interactive\Football Manager 2024\editor data).

Once you've done this, then start a new game - but make sure the editor file is activated.

Set the game to start on 01/04/2024, and make sure you have Finland, Norway or Sweden selected.

When you move to the Euro 2024 draw, the teams drawn should be exactly as they are in real life.

Big thanks to Redditor huamanticacacaca for the instructions and video - check out the original post and guide now.

Good luck, and we hope the Euros go your way (in both the virtual and real world)!

