There are plenty of unsavoury and unscrupulous characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, so you’re wise to ask this - as you’re never far from having a knife plunged in your back or waking up to find a "friendly" vampire at your neck. Don’t talk to strangers and all that!

But don’t let Yenna sit out in the cold and rain (or do): Read on to see what fate you might decide for Yenna and Grub in your journey through the Forgotten Realms.

Baldur's Gate 3 Yenna choice: Should you let Yenna stay in your camp?

Ultimately – the choice is yours. If you are doing an evil playthrough, then a charitable act to help save a child and her cat may not fly with you. If you sided with Minthara and kill everyone in Druid Grove, why stop now?

If you are the acing type, then Yenna will cook for you and your party, having learned from her mother who has disappeared. Her cat Grub is a cute addition to have in the camp too, and is quite a bit more cuddly-looking than the Sphynx cat in the Last Light Inn, His Majesty, - but perhaps not quite as funny.

What are the consequences to BG3’s Yenna choice?

If you tell Yenna and Grub to scram, she warns you that you will regret it - but as of now it’s quite unclear what actually happens to Yenna.

This will be met with criticism from Astarion - so if you’re looking to impress him, this isn’t the way to do that. It also unsurprisingly won’t sit well with the rest of the group.

If you let Yenna stay then, as we mentioned earlier, Yenna will cook for the camp and provide good grub in the way of food (and the cat Grub too, of course).

She can get mixed up with the imposter who is revealed to be in the camp during Act Three, and given that these two events coincide very closely to one another, it’s easy to point the finger at Yenna - but rest assured she is innocent.

