What are Hirelings in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Hirelings are Party Members that you can pay 100 gold for to have them fight for you in place of others. Unlike your other party members such as Gale or Karlach, they don’t have unique storylines and merely just act as mercenaries to do your bidding.

Because they’re not critical to the plot in any way– Larian even say that they won’t judge you if you merely send them into the heat of battle as expendable minions - they're a great way to bait opponents into attacking the one party member so that the rest can sit back and fling high-damage spells down range. Perfect for that evil playthrough.

They’re also a great non-consequential way to experiment with different classes in Badlur’s Gate 3 without worrying about changing any of the companions.

How to recruit Hirelings in Baldur’s Gate 3

To recruit Hirelings, you need to find Withers in the Dank Crypt, where he’ll announce you will meet him again after answering some of his questions. When you return to camp, you will find him there, and for 100 gold you can add a hireling to your party.

You need to make sure you have an open slot though, as otherwise they will just hang around your camp.

You can also do a full party of hirelings with up to three of them if you can’t be bothered listening to the squabbles between the likes of Lae’zel and Shadowheart.

Fortunately, they will always be at the same level as you, so if you hire them at Level Ten then they will match this, meaning your fodder won’t be easy lambs to the slaughter, just hardy ones.

You can also use Withers respec service on hirelings if you like the appearance of one but don’t care much for its class or stats though the race, background and appearance will always remain the same.

All Hirelings in Baldur’s Gate 3

Below is a list of all the Hirelings. There are twelve in total, one for each class in Baldur’s Gate 3. As we mentioned previously though, feel free to change their class at any time via Withers in your camp.

Brinna Brightsong – Lightfoot Halfling Bard

– Lightfoot Halfling Bard Danton – Mephistopheles Tiefling Druid

– Mephistopheles Tiefling Druid Eldra Luthrinn – Gold Dwarf Barbarian

– Gold Dwarf Barbarian Jacelyn – High Half-Elf Sorcerer

– High Half-Elf Sorcerer Kerz – Half-Orc Paladin

– Half-Orc Paladin Kree Derryck – Duergar Warlock

– Duergar Warlock Maddala Deadeye – Human Rogue

– Human Rogue Sina’zith – Githyanki Monk

– Githyanki Monk Sir Fuzzalump – Rock Gnome Wizard

– Rock Gnome Wizard Varanna Sunblossom – Wood Half-Elf Fighter

– Wood Half-Elf Fighter Ver’yll Wenkiir – Lolth-Sworn Drow Ranger

– Lolth-Sworn Drow Ranger Zenith Feur’sel – High Elf Cleric

And there you have it, all the hapless fools who will do as you command! Not that your companions have much of a choice either.

