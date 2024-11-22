Best Black Friday PS5 games deals as PlayStation launches UK sale
We're not playing around, here are the best PS5 games deals in the Black Friday sales.
PlayStation has been teasing its Black Friday sales for some time now and after finally launching today (Friday 22nd November), it did not disappoint.
Not only have we found epic discounts on the PS5 Slim, but also a huge range on accessories like the DualSense Wireless Controller, PSVR2 VR headset, and Pulse headphones.
But perhaps best of all, we've seen major discounts come out across PS5 Games because, as any console gamer knows, the spending doesn't stop once you've bought all the gear.
These days, most major game releases are priced around £70, so it's a big deal when you can find a saving on them.
Below, we've put together a list of the best game deals we've spotted so far from PlayStation and other tech retailers. To make things easier, we've only picked out the disc versions of the games, but you can find all the digital-only versions at the PlayStation Store.
Jump to:
- Which UK retailers have PS5 games on sale?
- Best PS5 games Black Friday deals at a glance
- Best PS5 games Black Friday deals in UK sales
Which UK retailers have PS5 games on sale?
The PlayStation Black Friday sale began on Friday 22nd November (also known as Fake Black Friday), but it's not the only retailer with PS5 Game deals. Right now some of the cheapest deals can be found at GAME and Very.
Here's everywhere you can find a good saving:
Best PS5 games Black Friday deals at a glance
- Star Wars: Jedi Survivor |
£61.99£19.99 (save £42 or 68%)
- GTA V |
£24.99£15.99 (save £9 or 37%)
- Dead Space |
£54.99£19.99 (save £35 or 64%)
- Hogwarts Legacy |
£44.99£25.99 (save £19 or 43%)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 |
£69.99£30 (save £39.99 or 57%)
- EA Sports FC 25 |
£69.99£41.99 (save £28 or 40%)
- God of War Ragnarok |
£59.99£34.99 (save £24 or 40%)
- NBA 2K25 |
£69.99£37.99 (save £32 or 46%)
- Star Wars Outlaws (Special Edition) |
£64.99£39 (save £30.99 or 48%)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 |
£56.99£53.99 (save £3 or 5%)
Best Black Friday PS5 games deals in UK sales so far
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor |
£61.99 £19.99 (save £42 or 68%)
What's the deal: Grab a whopping £42 off Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, now available for under £20 at Very.
Why we chose it: If you want to return to a Galaxy Far Far Away, this is the best game to do it in.
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor for
£61.99 £19.99 (save £42 or 68%) at Very
GTA V |
£24.99 £15.99 (save £9 or 37%)
What's the deal: Amazon has the best deal on GTA V, taking the price down to just £15.99 as opposed to £24.99.
Why we chose it: GTA is known for its high-octane stunts, fully-explorable maps and awesome graphics. Trust us, it's a great one to get the blood pumping.
GTA V for
£24.99 £15.99 (save £9 or 37%) at Amazon
Dead Space |
£54.99 £19.99 (save £35 or 64%)
What's the deal: The Dead Space remake for PS5 is now on sale for £19.99, down from £54.99. That saves you £35.
Why we chose it: The Dead Space remake brings a much-needed shake-up to the beloved franchise, with new graphics, exploration, and even more scares.
Dead Space for
£54.99 £19.99 (save £35 or 64%) at Very
Hogwarts Legacy |
£44.99 £25.99 (save £19 or 43%)
What's the deal: Hogwarts Legacy has been reduced by £19 or 43%, taking the price to £25.99.
Why we chose it: Harry Potter fans will love this spellbinding experience that takes you back to Hogwarts, complete with magic, exploration, and a mystery.
Hogwarts Legacy for
£44.99 £25.99 (save £19 or 43%) at Very
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 |
£69.99 £30 (save £39.99 or 57%)
What's the deal: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is now on sale for 57% off at GAME, taking it to £30.
Why we chose it: Spider-Man 2 is one of the most talked about games PlayStation ever made. With incredible storylines and the ability to swing like Spidey through New York City, it's an epic experience.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for
£69.99 £30 (save £39.99 or 57%) at GAME
EA Sports FC 25 |
£69.99 £41.99 (save £28 or 40%)
What's the deal: EA Sports FC 25 is now £41.99, down from £69.99.
Why we chose it: A highlight of every Christmas, EA Sports FC 25 lets you play with more than 19,00 licensed players from 700+ clubs around the world. In short, it's a football fan's dream.
EA Sports FC 25 for
£69.99 £41.99 (save £28 or 40%) at Currys
God of War Ragnarok |
£59.99 £34.99 (save £24 or 40%)
What's the deal: Very has knocked £24 off this game, taking it to £34.99.
Why we chose it: Don't miss the mystical beauty of God of War Ragnarok. It takes you deep into Norse lore with all the action, drama and bloodlust you could ever need.
God of War Ragnarok for
£59.99 £34.99 (save £24 or 40%) at Very
NBA 2K25 |
£69.99 £37.99 (save £32 or 46%)
What's the deal: The new NBA 2K25 has been reduced by 46% or £32 at Very. This takes the price to £37.99.
Why we chose it: Ever wanted to be in the NBA? Now you can see how you would have faired in another life.
NBA 2K25 for
£69.99 £37.99 (save £32 or 46%) at Very
Star Wars Outlaws (Special Edition) |
£64.99 £39 (save £30.99 or 48%)
What's the deal: Star Wars Outlaws has an exclusive 48% saving at GAME, taking the price down to £39.
Why we chose it: This is an exclusive deal to GAME and promises a non-stop galactic thrill ride. You'll experience the underbelly of the galaxy like never before.
Star Wars Outlaws (Special Edition) for
£64.99 £39 (save £30.99 or 48%) at GAME
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 |
£56.99 £53.99 (save £3 or 5%)
What's the deal: The latest Call of Duty is now on sale for £53.99, saving you £3 or 5%.
Why we chose it: As a brand-new game, the saving on this one was always going to be small. But, when it's a game this popular and known for its awesome graphics and speed, every little helps.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for
£56.99 £53.99 (save £3 or 5%) at Very
