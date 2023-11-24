Now it’s time to focus on Samsung, because the tech giant has not held back when it comes to slashing prices.

Everything from the latest Samsung phones to 85-inch smart TVs have been discounted in the Samsung Black Friday sale. In fact, the hard task for these offers has been managing to whittle them down!

But we think we’ve done a good job of picking out the very best Samsung offers. Across multiple retailers including Currys, John Lewis, Very and Samsung itself, we’ve found some truly exceptional deals - like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for £250 less, or the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for under £100. Here’s what else we discovered.

Jump to:

Does Samsung have Black Friday deals?

As you’re about to see, yes! Samsung has dozens of Black Friday deals across their full range of products, including phones, TVs and kitchenware. To make things easier, we’ll be focusing on the sort of everyday tech we write about a lot at RadioTimes.com: so smartphones, watches, earbuds, tablets and TVs.

Shop Samsung's Black Friday sale

When do Samsung Black Friday deals end?

Samsung’s Black Friday sale will end on 28th November – the day after Cyber Monday. That means you’ve still got plenty of time to shop around and decide what you want.

Best Samsung Black Friday deals at a glance:

Samsung phone Black Friday deals:

Samsung tablet and laptop Black Friday deals:

Samsung TV Black Friday deals:

Samsung accessory Black Friday deals:

Best Samsung Black Friday deals from UK sales today

Below, you'll find our picks for the best Black Friday deals from Samsung. To help you find what you're looking for, we've split it up into four categories: phones, tablets/laptops, TVs and accessories.

Best Samsung phone Black Friday deals

Save £150 on the Samsung Galaxy A34

What's the deal: At Very this Black Friday, you can save £150 (or 37 per cent) on the Samsung Galaxy A34 smartphone.

Why we chose it: This budget smartphone from Samsung is already reasonably priced at £399, and now it's even cheaper - with £150 off. The Samsung Galaxy A34 comes in three different colourways - Black, Lime and Violet - and has superb features for its price tag, such as a HD AMOLED display, 5G connectivity and a triple-lens camera.

Buy Samsung Galaxy A34 for £399 £249 (save £150 or 37%) at Very

Get £270 off the Samsung Galaxy S22

What's the deal: Do you fancy your new smartphone in Black, Pink, Green or White colourways and with a sizeable 35 per cent off? Then look no further than the Samsung Galaxy S22, which currently has a huge £270 off in Very's Black Friday sale.

Why we chose it: In our Samsung Galaxy S22 review, we got hands-on with the smartphone and awarded it four out of five stars. The stand-out feature for the RadioTimes.com team was its 8GB of RAM, which made for a smooth user experience and helped the S22 make the most of its cameras: a triple threat including a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto camera, which is capable of 3x optical zoom.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S22 for £769 £499 (save £270 or 35%) at Very

Save 20% on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

What's the deal: The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been reduced by £250 (or 20 per cent), taking its earth-shattering £1,249 RRP to the slightly more manageable £999.

Why we chose it: The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the pinnacle of Samsung's revered S range. With a 200MP main camera, 3x optical zoom and AI-powered Nightography, every picture you take day or night will be crisp, sharp and colourful. It also comes with a Bluetooth S Pen for editing, and boasts a huge battery life that will last you throughout the day.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for £1,249 £999 (save £250 or 20%) at John Lewis

Get £200 of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

What's the deal: The behemoth that is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has been reduced by £200, meaning the price is now £1,849 - as opposed to £2,049 (for the 1TB model).

Why we chose it: Coming out only this summer, The Z Fold 5 is pretty much a phone, tablet and laptop all rolled into one. It can go from a 6.2-inch cover screen to a 7.6-inch tablet display, yet is still 15 per cent thinner and lighter than any other fold phone. It's also got a Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz screen, described as "like having a cinema in your pocket", and hundreds of features designed for business, gaming and design.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for £2,049 £1,849 (save £200 or 9%) at Samsung

Best Samsung tablet and laptop Black Friday deals

John Lewis

Bag £150 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

What's the deal: The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is now on sale for £649 after being reduced by £150 at Samsung.

Why we chose it: It's impressive that Samsung has put such a big reduction on their latest S9 tablet. Coming out just a few months ago, we praised this tablet for it's speed and adaptability. Features like the Outdoor Vision Booster mean you can see your screen clearly in any light. Plus, new apps like GoodNotes, Clip Studio Paint and LumaFusion make creative activities like video editing and design so much easier.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for £799 £649 (save £150 or 18%) at Samsung

Secure 40% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

What's the deal: John Lewis has put up a final clearance sale on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, lowering the price from £999 to just £599 – that's a £400 saving!

Why we chose it: The S8+ has an enormous 12.4-inch screen and shares the screen quality (Super AMOLED display), speed and lightness of the S9. It has a multi-tasking function where you can see three windows on your screen at once and seamlessly connects to any Samsung phone or device.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ for £999 £599 (save £400 or 40%) at John Lewis

Save 40% on the Samsung Galaxy Book3 360

What's the deal: The Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 has been reduced by a whopping £450, taking it from its RRP of £1,099 to £649.

Why we chose it: This laptop features regularly in our best laptop deals page for its seamless transition from laptop to tablet. It also comes with 8GB of RAM, 20 hours of battery life and an Intel i5 processor. In other words, it's speedy, long-lasting and has plenty of storage.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 2-in-1 Laptop for £1,099 £649 (save £450 or 40%) at Currys

Best Samsung TV Black Friday deals

John Lewis

Get £30 off this Samsung Smart TV

What's the deal: You can save £30 on this 50-inch Samsung Smart TV at John Lewis, now available for £369.

Why we chose it: The Samsung Smart TV has every app and streaming service you could need including Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon and Freeview Play. It also has a 4K UHD resolution and adaptive sound to perfectly fit the audio of your room. Plus, it can connect with other pieces of smart tech, like Google Homes and Amazon Echos.

Buy Samsung UE50CU7100 LED HDR Smart TV for £399 £369 (save £30 or 7%) at John Lewis

Save 31% on this QLED TV

What's the deal: This Samsung QLED is now on sale for £300 off, taking its price down to under £700. You can also use it to get 50 per cent off the Samsung soundbar you use the code 'VKEVP' at checkout and will qualify for six months' free Disney Plus – more on that in our best Disney Plus Black Friday offers.

Why we chose it: Samsung is known for producing high-quality, long-lasting TVs. This model is no different, with a 4K Neural Quantum Processor that adjusts the picture scene by scene to produce the best image possible. It's also got crystal clear Dolby Atmos sound and, obviously, all the streaming apps in one place.



Buy Samsung QE50Q80C 50-inch QLED TV for £999 £689 (save £310 or 31%) at Very

Save 25% on The Frame TV

What's the deal: You can get a whole 25 per cent off the Samsung Frame, as this TV has been reduced to £1,199 (down from £1,599).

Why we chose it: The Samsung Frame turns the ordinary TV into a grand piece of artwork. Stunningly slim and glare-free, you could walk past it and think it's just a painting on the wall, as it automatically adjusts to the painting or image of your choice. Of course, it's also a best-selling smart TV that has all the apps, functions and features you need.

Buy Samsung The Frame Smart TV for £1,599 £1,199 (save £400 or 25%) at John Lewis

Get a free soundbar with select Samsung TVs

What's the deal: If you order select Samsung QLED TVs from Samsung's own Black Friday sale, you can get a £149 soundbar thrown in for free. Prices for the eligible TVs start at £999, but even if you buy a cheaper set, you can still qualify to get 50 per cent off the soundbar.

Why we chose it: This soundbar can turn your TV viewing into a full-on cinematic experience. Imagine watching Lord of the Rings with those graphics and sounds!

Get a free soundbar with select Samsung TVs

Best Samsung accessory Black Friday deals:

Samsung

Bag 24% off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

What's the deal: You can grab great discounts on the brand new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. At Currys, you can pick up this new smartwatch for £70 less, taking the price down to £219, or at JD Williams, you can get the Classic version, with its stylish James Bond-esque display and strap, for £60 off.

Why we chose it: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has fantastic features, including an 18 per cent faster processor and a battery life which lasts up to 40 hours. It's one of the most advance smartwatches on the market with sleep, stress and heart-rate tracking technology, plus 90 workouts already installed.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for £289 £219 (save £70 or 24%) at Currys

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for £369 £309 (save £60 or 16%) at JD Williams

Secure 28% off the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

What's the deal: Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for under £100 at Currys. The cost of these earbuds has been reduced by £40.

Why we chose it: These earbuds are equipped with adjustable active noise-cancelling technology, a two-way dynamic speaker system and a brand new comfortable fit. They also have up to 20 hours of battery life and are water and sweat-resistant.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for £139 £99 (save £40 or 28%) at Currys

Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, £100 cashback and 12 months' Disney Plus when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S23

What's the deal: Last but not least, you can get a mega bundle at Samsung when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 or S23+. This includes the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (RRP £99), £100 cashback and 12 whole months of Disney Plus for free.

Why we chose it: A bundle that includes a new phone, earbuds, money and streaming services? Yes please!

Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, £100 cashback and 12 months’ Disney Plus when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S23

For great Samsung offers all year round, be sure to read our monthly guide.

