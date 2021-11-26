Black Friday: 5 Smart TV deals for less than £500

Gone are the days of TVs doing little other than showing what’s on regular telly. The Smart TV age has been upon us for some time now, and more can be done on your TV than ever before. If you are in the market for a new one, now is the perfect time to start shopping.

There are plenty of TVs out there that you can get for great prices, but never is that truer than with Black Friday as the Black Friday 2021 deals are just as great as we hoped they would be – fingers crossed that will be the same for Cyber Monday 2021 too.

So for deals on Smart TV’s that are under £500, read on as we have found some of the best from the Black Friday sales.

And, if you have a bigger budget or want to browse a little more, check out our experts’ round-up of the best Black Friday TV deals.

5 Smart TV deals for less than £500

1. Samsung 43-inch AU8000 4K | £549 £345.05 at Amazon (save £203.95 or 37%)

What’s the deal: You can get £180 off the 43-inch Samsung AU8000 4K TV at Amazon right now. It’s down from £549 to £345.05, which is a saving of 37%.

Why we chose it: Samsung is a top smart TV brand, known for reliability and quality. We are big fans of the AU8000 series’ small bezels, and it has a lot of great features for the price, including voice control support for both Google Assistant and Alexa.

2. JVC Fire TV 50” Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV | £449 £349 at Amazon (save £100 or 22%)

What’s the deal: Over 20% has been taken off of this TV, slashing the price down from £449 to £349, saving you £100.

Why we chose it: The drop from £449 to £349 is quite the saving for a Smart TV that was already a strong price to begin with. If you want a decent-sized screen and you’re looking for it to display glorious 4K, you could do far worse than taking a look at this one as it is one of the cheaper ones out there.

3. Hisense 50-inch A7GQ QLED | £699 £448 at Currys (save £251 or 36%)

What’s the deal: A massive £251 saving on this 50-inch QLED model from Hisense, which is down from £600 to under £450 at Currys (with free delivery, too).

Why we chose it: It’s also great to see a QLED model (which enhances brightness and colour quality) under the £500 mark. As explained in our what is QLED guide, this is some seriously nice tech – while the 50-inch size complements the 4K resolution.

4. Panasonic TX-50JX800BZ 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD Android TV | £599 £499 at AO (save £100 or 16%)

What’s the deal: You can get £100 discounted from the 50″ Panasonic TX-50JX800BZ, bringing the price down from £599 to £499.

Why we chose it: Panasonic is a name that often gets brought up when discussing TVs and this is one worth thinking about. The smart TV comes with Android TV built-in and is a decent size for an even more decent price under this Black Friday offer – so grab it while you still can.

What’s the deal: A decent £170 has been discounted from the LG 50NANO756. The already attractive £649 was tempting enough, but bringing the cost down to £479 makes it one we are strongly considering.

Why we chose it: You are getting a great 50″ inch TV here from LG who know a thing or two about crafting a good TV. This comes with the relatively new Nano Cell technology included so you will get some crystal clear 4K picture quality – all for under £500.

For the latest news, reviews and deals, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section. Looking to do research tech ahead of the big sales? Head to our guides to the best budget smartphone, best budget printer and best budget laptop.