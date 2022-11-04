Best Western’s brilliantly named (not) Black Friday sale implies that the hotel company has an actual Black Friday sale pending, but, in the meantime, we can bag some fantastic sales early — win, win!

One of the best things about Black Friday is the deals that brands promote throughout the whole of November, like this Best Western one.

When you book with Best Western, you can be secure in the knowledge that you’re supporting independent hotels across the United Kingdom and Channel Islands. All of the 260 hotels on the Best Western site are local, often family-run, businesses. So as well as helping small businesses, you’ll also get a unique stay that you wouldn’t get at a hotel chain.

To make the stay even more special, Best Western suggests hotels to coincide with dates like World Rivers Day and Afternoon Tea Day. Plus, it offers hotels near family attractions, golf courses, and more, as well as more practical stays like hotels near airports.

So whether you’d like a city stay, coastal retreat, castle getaway, or an escape to the country, you can be sure to find the perfect room at Best Western.

Plus, like we’ve said, this (not) Black Friday, you can get two nights for the price of one. Let’s find out how you can book.

Get two nights for the price of one at Best Western

Best Western’s early Black Friday sale: what is it?

In Best Western’s early Black Friday sale, the hotel company is offering you two nights for the price of one.

That’s an extra day to explore, relax, or do whatever you want with it.

This deal is running from now until midnight on Monday 7th November, and you can claim the offer on stays up until 31st March 2023.

How to book in the Best Western’s early Black Friday sale

The (not) Black Friday deal is live right now. Simply search for your chosen destination and pick a hotel on the Best Western site.

We should mention that the offer is available on limited rooms each night, so when the rooms are gone, they’re gone. Be quick, speedy holiday goers.

