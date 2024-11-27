Ring doorbells feature cameras, microphones and built-in motion detection, and can send alerts straight to your phone and record footage when someone approaches your door.

They also boast head-to-toe HD video and are designed for easy installation, great for anyone who's interested in home security but doesn't feel very confident with technology.

If that sounds like the sort of thing you need for your home, then you're in luck as the Ring doorbell has just dropped to its lowest price ever in the Black Friday sales.

Buy Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) for £99.99 £59 (save £40.99 or 41%) at Amazon

How much will the Ring doorbell cost this Black Friday?

This Black Friday, you can get your hands on the 2024 release Ring doorbell with built-in battery for just £59.

This is a reduction of 41%, or £40, on the original price of £99.99. It's also the lowest price we've ever seen for the Ring doorbell.

Which UK retailers have the Ring doorbell deal?

Amazon isn't the only retailer offering this deal during Black Friday. Here's a full list:

How to get Grinch on Ring doorbell

In celebration of the launch of 'Tis The Grinch Holiday Podcast on Amazon Music, Amazon are offering The Grinch Quick Replies for all Ring doorbells this festive season.

This means that when anyone rings your doorbell, your selected Grinch Quick Reply will play to great them – or scare them off!

It's simple to add the replies; simply head to your Ring app, select the device you want to add it to, click smart replies and then click quick responses. From there you can choose your Grinch Quick Reply from the whole range available.

Are there any other Ring doorbell Black Friday deals?

RING Battery Video Doorbell (3rd Gen, Satin Nickel) & Chime (2nd Gen) Bundle | £120 £60 (save £60 or 50%)

RING Battery Video Doorbell (3rd Gen, Satin Nickel) & Chime (2nd Gen) Bundle Currys

What's the deal: Get the RING Battery Video Doorbell (3rd Gen, Satin Nickel) & Chime (2nd Gen) Bundle for a 50% discount this Black Friday.

Why we chose it: This is a great start pack for anyone looking to improve their home security, plus, it's half-price and works with Amazon Alexa.

Buy RING Battery Video Doorbell (3rd Gen, Satin Nickel) & Chime (2nd Gen) Bundle for £120 £60 (save £60 or 50%)

Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024 release) + Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) | £149.98 £64.99 (save £84.99 or 56%)

Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024 release) + Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) Amazon

What's the deal: This Black Friday, the Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024 release) + Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) bundle is less than half-price with 56% off.

Why we chose it: This bundle features both the Ring Video Doorbell and an Indoor Camera, which boasts two-way talk and can help any pet owners keep an eye on their animals while at work.

Buy Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024 release) + Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) for £149.98 £64.99 (save £84.99 or 56%) at Amazon

RING Battery Video Doorbell Plus | £129.99 £79.99 (save £50 or 38%)

RING Battery Video Doorbell Plus. Currys

What's the deal: Save £50 on the RING Battery Video Doorbell Plus at Currys, and you'll also get up to 3 months of Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple TV+ and Apple Fitness. But keep in mind that this deal is only available until Monday 2nd December.

Why we chose it: The RING Doorbell Plus comes with 1536p HD video, as well as a two-way talk feature and head-to-toe view to let you see if a package has been left on your doorstep.

Buy RING Battery Video Doorbell Plus £129.99 £79.99 (save £50 or 38%) at Currys

If you want to find out more about Black Friday, here's a full list of Black Friday start and end dates.