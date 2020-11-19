Where and when to buy PS5 today: restock times live for Currys, Very, Amazon, John Lewis and BT

The day has finally arrived! After a long wait, the Playstation 5 is here- well, depending on if you have been able to buy one or not.

Advertisement

The two consoles, the main PlayStation 5 (£449.99) and a digital PS5 edition (£349.99) both sold out in minutes when pre-orders started and finding new stock since has not been easy. We have all the details on the new Sony console, PS5 games, PS5 price and PS5 specs – the biggest question still is – how do you get your hands on one?

This is your guide to which stores have PS5 in stock right now and when you can expect more consoles to be available and at what times.

It’s been nigh on impossible to find any new stock in the UK (and the USA). But today is the day that the console is officially on sale and but Very has confirmed it’s getting stock mid-morning today (19th November). Amazon has also confirmed it will restock from 12pm precisely – though the dreaded words ‘stock limited’ came with the news. Currys stock is already live with a queueing system in place, plus John Lewis confirmed new stock so there are other options. We’re checking retailers regularly for you too and will update with any new restock times – just scroll down to our PS5 deals section. EE and BT have just confirmed you can buy stock from them too.

Sony had already said that any additional stock that will be available today will not be available in stores due to England’s lockdown. It is a choice that does make sense as they do not want people gathering in large crowds at shops, that may not even be open, to try and buy one, but that does mean that you will not be able to buy one and play it on launch day now- unless Amazon has some stock and you are lucky enough to be in a same-day delivery catchment area.

To quote PlayStation themselves: “No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day (November 12 or November 19, depending on your region) – please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase. Be safe, stay home, and place your order online.”

If you already secured a console you don’t need to worry you’ll get a designated pick up time, and if you already pre-ordered it’ll be delivered as normal.

We’ve rounded up the best PS5 pre-order and deal links below to give you a chance to buy one if you haven’t already.

Best PS5 deals

Remember there are two consoles, the standard edition and the digital; the digital edition doesn’t have a disc drive to play physical copies of the games. At least it looks like the next-generation machine will be worth the stress it went through to get hold of one.

We can’t guarantee you’ll get a console, or it will be delivered in time for Christmas, but check the links below for the latest stock. You can also try Amazon USA as the PS5 isn’t region-locked, so your UK games will work.

Buy PS5 UK

Amazon UK – stock today, restock time is 12pm.

– stock today, restock time is Very – stock today, restock time mid-morning .

– stock today, restock time . Currys PC World – new stock today, join the queue.

– new stock today, join the queue. John Lewis – new stock today, most likely at 8am .

– new stock today, most likely at . EE – new stock today

– new stock today BT – new stock today

new stock today Smyths – pre-orders previously, currently out of stock.

– pre-orders previously, currently out of stock. AO.com – pre-orders previously, now out of stock.

– pre-orders previously, now out of stock. box.co.uk – pre-orders previously, stock “coming soon”

– pre-orders previously, stock “coming soon” eBay – stock live, mostly re-sell so be careful with prices.

– stock live, mostly re-sell so be careful with prices. Argos – no stock for launch day, but they “will have some soon”

Buy PS5 USA

Good news if you are stateside. Walmart has announced that we just may see the PS5 as part of some Black Friday sales. We’ll keep tabs and see what deals they are, but they will almost certainly be snapped up extremely quickly.

PlayStation 5 restock times

We have good news, Very, Amazon, Currys and John Lewis have all confirmed new stock for today (19th November) so, while that means you cannot guarantee you will have one on release day, you do still have a chance of bagging a coveted console. BT has also now confirmed that you can buy the console from it today.

When it comes to restocking times these tend to vary, we’d predict based on the pre-orders that John Lewis restock time will be 8am on 19th November, Currys has already gone like with the queue in place and Amazon has confirmed it will restock at 12pm. Very has said mid-morning, so expect any stock from 10am onwards.

We’ll keep this page updated with the latest news or when we hear more.

Where can you buy a PS5 in the UK?

We’ll update you as more stores get stock and when it becomes available. Most retailers say they are “working tirelessly to get more stock”. We aim to check this regularly, but it’s still worth checking the below to see if stock has come back in:

Amazon

Currys PC World

PS5 console – £449 (new stock 19th November)

PS5 Digital Console – £359 (new stock 19th November)

Very

PS5 console – £449.99 (new stock 19th November)

PS5 Digital Console – £359 (new stock 19th November)

Smyths Toys

John Lewis

GAME

PS5 Accessories

As well as the PS5 console accessories have gone on sale. There’s the DualSense Controller, the Pulse 3D headset or the Media Remote. We’ve also rounded up the best PS5 accessories to pre-order now. Don’t forget a lot of PS4 games are still worth a buy too – read up on the PS5 backwards compatibility.

Sony

DualSense Controller

DualSense Charging Station

Very – £24.99

Smyths Toys – £24.99 out of stock

GameWare PS5 dual charger

PS5 Fast Charge Twin Charging Dock

HD Camera

PS5 Media Remote

Pulse 3D Headset

GAME – not available

Very – £89.99

Smyths Toys – £89.99

Will I be able to pick up my PS5 pre-order in lockdown?

As England is in second national lockdown there’s been a bit of confusion and concern around those who have pre-ordered their next-gen consoles. The lockdown is, currently, due to last until 2nd December – long after the release of both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. Whilst online orders should hopefully be delivered without issue, and are already arriving, what does this mean for those of us that have one ordered from a store that will be shut due to being non-essential?

Well, there is a glimmer of hope and it can be found in the term ‘click and collect’. Whilst stores like GAME and Smyths will not be able to physically open, click and collect is allowed and these shops, and others in the same boat, have confirmed they have plans in place to ensure you can collect your console – often in timed slots.

Smyths has done this before, hopefully, it will just be a case of working out logistics ahead of PS5’s launch on the 19th November.

Keep this page bookmarked and we will update you on the latest with the lockdown situation as soon as we hear more- which should be any day now with the release dates right around the corner.

How to get a PS5: top tips

1. Bookmark our page and check back for stock – we keep this page updated and have the main retailers that have confirmed restock times.

2. Make sure you are checking just before the restock time – we’ve listed the confirmed times, just click through and get ready as when that stock appears it’ll be gone as fast as you can say ‘I want ta PS5’.

3. Have you payment details ready and the money in your account – in the first pre-order round some people reported struggles to have their console confirmed, or message cropping up that it was checking payment. Make sure you remove all barriers by having the money in the account you’re using and the details ready to hand.

4. Move fast – there’s no pondering on launch day. If you know you want the PS5, decide which console, then get checking those links! As fast as stock appears it disappears.

5. Don’t worry – if you don’t get a console today keep checking back, we know Argos has said it’s expecting more stock so watch this space.

When will the PS5 be back in stock in the UK?

Today! New stock has been confirmed for launch day, that’s 19th November, so get ready to try and grab that next-gen console.

The journey hasn’t been easy so manage your expectations. You know that a pre-order release has not gone to plan when the company behind it come out and admit it. The official PlayStation Twitter account recently said “Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologise for that.”

We admire their honesty! Well, with difficulty. GAME, Smyths, Very, Amazon and the regular retailers went live with stock overnight on the first pre-order date, but it was quickly snapped up. Argos went live soon after, but it also sold out. John Lewis went live next – and sold out within minutes too.

We now know there won’t be another round of pre-orders as Sony confirmed we’re done until launch day. The second lockdown also means there’s no popping into stores.

GameStop announced more stock a few weeks ago, but there were no Amazon Prime Day deals on the PS5, which was to be expected for such a new console. The DualSense controller is back in stock on Very, AO.com and GAME and you’ll probably see a few more accessories go on sale.

While the consoles sold out before many of us even knew they were listed, we had been told that more were on the way. Retailers were expected to have more stock as we edge closer to the PS5 release date of 19th November – that seems to now not be the case. If more do appear before launch day, expect any new stock to be gone in a flash though as while they may have more, it is extremely unlikely that they will have enough stock to meet the demand.

Even if you do secure a console you may not even be able to get the PS5 in time for Christmas.

Customers who purchased through ShopTo as a pre-order were warned they need to manually pay their balance ahead of the release or risk their allocated PS5 going to someone else and other retailers have also issued warnings about deliveries being delayed. Remember to check a retailer before purchasing the PS5 for your expected delivery slot.

Be warned: when stock does crop up, there may be wait times even once you’re lucky enough to find a retailer with stock. Both GAME and Currys PC World used queue systems, which wasn’t without issues. The wait time for both retailers was over an hour before fans finally could check out.

PlayStation 4 deals

Maybe you are yet to join the PlayStation world and are considering investing in an earlier console rather than the brand spanking (and more expensive) new one. If so, here are some deals and bundles ahead of Black Friday for the PlayStation 4 and Pro that you may be interested in.

Advertisement

For more help, check out our comparison on the PS5 vs PS4 and for more offers, check out the best PS4 Black Friday deals.