Where to buy PS5 and today’s stock update – availability in UK and USA (updated)

PS5 pre-orders and sales have proved something of a rollercoaster making the PlayStation 5 one of the hardest consoles to get hold of despite several waves of pre-orders.

There are two consoles available; the main PlayStation 5 (£449.99) and a digital PS5 edition (£349.99). We have all the details, PS5 games, confirmed PS5 price and PS5 specs – the biggest question still is – how do you get your hands on one?

It’s became nigh on impossible to find new stock in the UK (and USA), but some consoles have cropped up intermittently especially on Very. We’ve rounded up all the retailers to check too.

US stock came back in on the 12th November for their launch day, and it’s not long until UK launch so we’ve rounded up the places to buy PS5 today – with Best Buy available, and Walmart getting stock at staggered times. In the UK, Currys and John Lewis confirmed new stock is coming on 19th November – that’s launch date.

There is also now the added wrinkle of England going into a second national lockdown on November 5th – which means we will be home when the console comes out. While that does sound like it will be a good time to play the PS5 when we cannot go out – it may not be that simple.

Sony has now said that any additional stock that will be available from November 19th (or 12th depending on where you are) will not be available in stores. It is a choice that does make sense as they do not want people gathering in large crowds at shops, that may not even be open, to try and buy one, but that does mean that you will not be able to buy one and play it on launch day now- unless Amazon has some stock and you are lucky enough to be in a same-day delivery catchment area.

To quote PlayStation themselves: “No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day (November 12 or November 19, depending on your region) – please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase. Be safe, stay home, and place your order online.”

If you already secured a console you don’t need to worry you’ll get a designated pick up time, and if you already pre-ordered it’ll be delivered. Sony has also said no more units will be made available – which means you have to head online. We’ve rounded up the best PS5 pre-order and deal links below to give you a chance to buy one if you haven’t already.

PS5 deals

At least it looks like the next-generation machine will be worth the stress it went through to get hold of one. We can’t guarantee you’ll get a console, but check the links below for the latest stock.

Buy PS5 UK

Very – last retailer that had PS5 stock back in

– last retailer that had PS5 stock back in Currys PC World – new stock on 19th November for launch day. Digital Edition cropped back up.

– new stock on 19th November for launch day. Digital Edition cropped back up. John Lewis – new stock on 19th November for launch day.

– new stock on 19th November for launch day. Smyths -pre-orders previously, now out of stock.

-pre-orders previously, now out of stock. Amazon UK – pre-orders previously, now out of stock.

– pre-orders previously, now out of stock. AO.com – pre-orders previously, now out of stock.

– pre-orders previously, now out of stock. box.co.uk – pre-orders previously, now out of stock.

– pre-orders previously, now out of stock. eBay – stock live, mostly re-sell so be careful with prices.

– stock live, mostly re-sell so be careful with prices. Argos – intermittent stock

Buy USA UK

PlayStation 5 stock update

We have good news, Currys and John Lewis confirmed new stock is coming on 19th November – so while that means you cannot guarantee you will have one on release day, you do have a chance or bagging a console. We’ll keep this page updated when we hear more. We now know there won’t be another round of pre-orders as Sony confirmed we’re done until launch day. Second lockdown also means there’s no popping into stores.

It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster too. Pre-orders went live (17th September) in a first wave, but there were a few issues with websites showing a PS5 page to buy but no product as it was snapped up so quickly. Another round of pre-orders went live on 25th September. Largely, pre-orders are only available for the standard PS5 and not the cheaper digital edition.

GameStop announced more stock a few weeks ago, but there were no Amazon Prime Day deals on the PS5, which was to be expected for such a new console. The DualSense controller is back in stock on Very, AO.com and GAME and you’ll probably see a few more accessories go on sale.

While the consoles sold out before many of us even knew they were listed, we had been told that more were on the way. Retailers were expected to have more stock as we edge closer to the PS5 release date of 19th November – that seems to now not be the case. If more do appear before launch day, expect any new stock to be gone in a flash though as while they may have more, it is extremely unlikely that they will have enough stock to meet the demand.

Where can you buy PS5 in the UK?

We’ll update you as more stores get stock and when it becomes available. “We’re working tirelessly to secure more stock,” Currys say. We aim to check this regularly, but it’s still worth checking the below to see if stock has come back in:

Amazon

Currys PC World

Very

GAME

Smyths Toys

John Lewis

PS5 Accessories

As well as the PS5 console accessories have gone on sale. There’s the DualSense Controller, the Pulse 3D headset or the Media Remote. We’ve also rounded up the best PS5 accessories to pre-order now. Don’t forget a lot of PS4 games are still worth a buy too – read up on the PS5 backwards compatibility.

Sony

DualSense Controller

DualSense Charging Station

Very – £24.99

Smyths Toys – £24.99 out of stock

GameWare PS5 dual charger

PS5 Fast Charge Twin Charging Dock

HD Camera

PS5 Media Remote

Pulse 3D Headset

GAME – not available

Very – £89.99

Smyths Toys – £89.99

Will I be able to pick up my PS5 pre-order in lockdown?

Understandably, the news that a second national lockdown is on the way for England has made those eager to play the next-gen consoles a little nervous. The lockdown is, currently, due to last until December 3rd- long after the release of both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. Whilst online orders should hopefully be delivered without issue, what does this mean for those of us that have one ordered from a store that will be shut due to being non-essential?

Well, there is a glimmer of hope that came from the announcements and it can be found in the term ‘click and collect’. Whilst stores like GAME and Smyths will not be able to physically open, click and collect is allowed and it seems likely that those shops, and others in the same boat, will be looking into how to implement that now.

Smyths has done this before, so it stands to reason that they will do the same again while, hopefully, it will just be a case of working out logistics before GAME follow suit.

GAME has put out a couple of announcements already via Twitter.

We are working to understand the latest government guidance and will provide updates on pre-orders when we have them. Please check your local stores Twitter feeds for updates and keep an eye on your emails, junk/spam folders for further information in the coming weeks. — GAME.co.uk (@GAMEdigital) November 1, 2020

And this one which is only mentioning the Xbox Series X currently but, curiously, a now-deleted tweet did previously mention the PS5 alongside it. It is unclear why that has since been changed to mention just the Microsoft console.

XBOX SERIES S/X – STORE PRE-ORDERS

Please come and pre-purchase your console from now until Wednesday evening. You will then be able to collect your console on launch day between 8am-2pm. Xbox All Access customers will be contacted directly tomorrow with further instruction. — GAME.co.uk (@GAMEdigital) November 1, 2020

Keep this page bookmarked and we will update you on the latest with the lockdown situation as soon as we hear more- which should be any day now with the release dates right around the corner.

When will the PS5 be back in stock in the UK?

You know that a pre-order release has not gone to plan when the company behind it come out and admit it. The official PlayStation Twitter account recently said “Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologise for that.”

We admire their honesty! Well, with difficulty. GAME, Smyths, Very, Amazon and the regular retailers went live with stock overnight but it was quickly snapped up. Argos went live soon after, but it also sold out. John Lewis went live next – and sold out within minutes too.

The good news is that they have promised more consoles will be going live soon which will be launch day (19th November). It is a promising sign that all hope is not lost if you’re yet to grab a console. GameStop got stock on 13th October, which shows there is more stock to be had, so keep your eye on our links just in case…

Even now, there are some who were able to nab one that may not even be able to get the console for launch day as they had hoped. Customers who purchased through ShopTo have been warned that they need to manually pay their balance ahead of the release or risk their allocated PS5 going to someone else, saying: “Failure to pay by the 31st October will result in cancellation of your confirmed for day one pre-order, your console will be automatically allocated to the next customer in the queue, and we will be unable to reallocate the console to you. Please, DO NOT PRE-PAY for your Pre-Order if it’s not confirmed for day one.”

Be warned: when stock does crop up, there may be wait times even once you’re lucky enough to find a retailer with stock. Both GAME and Currys PC World used queue systems, which wasn’t without issues. The wait time for both retailers was over an hour before fans finally could check out.

PlayStation 4 deals

Maybe you are yet to join the PlayStation world and are considering investing in an earlier console rather than the brand spanking (and more expensive) new one. If so, here are some deals and bundles ahead of Black Friday for the PlayStation 4 and Pro that you may be interested in.

For more help, check out our comparison on the PS5 vs PS4 and for more offers, check out the best PS4 Black Friday deals.