EA down as FIFA 21 EA Play trial goes live – server status and how to fix it

EA Play buckled under the pressure as access to the FIFA 21 trial went live across PS4, Xbox One and PC this afternoon.

Gamers have reported EA servers going down, with problems with server access happening straight off the bat at 4pm BST when the trial went live.

The new FIFA 21 trial on EA Play Subscription was due to go live 4pm BST but the errors had gamers unable to download the version they wanted.

The trial lets you play 10 hours of playtime across all the platforms.

FIFA 21 isn’t actually officially released until 9th October, 2020 meaning those with early access get a week extra time to test this version out.

How to download FIFA 21 trial

Gamers are still reporting issues, but there is a workaround.

Fans on Reddit have suggested you skip the EA Play App and download directly from the platform stores.

You can do this on Xbox’s site or PS4’s PlayStation Store.

The errors are mainly on the EA Play App but it seems the game console services are unaffected.

