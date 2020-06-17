10 best Nintendo Switch accessories: screen protectors, cases and other must-haves

The Nintendo Switch release was one of the biggest tech events of the year, with gamers snapping up the device and the Nintendo Switch Lite version faster than they could come back in stock.

If you’ve not managed to get your hands on one yet, we’ve got all the best Nintendo Switch deals including where to find controllers and bundles for the best prices.

There are plenty of new games keeping people occupied, especially during lockdown, like the cult-followed Animal Crossing and new Ring Fit device.

To help you make the most of your device and gaming experience, we’ve put together a list of the top Nintendo Switch must have accessories, including the best Nintendo Switch cases, screen protectors, head-sets and more.

10 of the best Nintendo Switch accessories

1. Hori Nintendo Switch Compact Playstand

A stand allows you to keep your device stable while you play and this one has a choice of three angles to adjust your screen to. It even charges your device while you use it, too.

Buy now at Argos for £9.99

2. Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Keep your device protected by choosing one of the best Nintendo Switch screen protectors you can. This tempered glass one should help your screen stay scratch-free without adding too much width, meaning it should still fit into console hubs and other devices. It also comes in a handy pack of two.

Buy now at Amazon for £7.99

Buy screen protector for Nintendo Switch Lite at Game for £5.99

3. Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Racing Wheels

These wheels will enhance your gaming experience during racing games. Simply slot your joy-con controllers into the centre and hold the wheel like you’re in a real car to play.

Buy now at Currys for £9.99

4. Nintendo Switch Wireless Pro Controller

Game

If you’re feeling nostalgic for the traditional gaming controller, you can swap in this wireless pro version to play your Nintendo Switch. It has the feel and manoeuvrability of a classic control with all the functionality of the new joy-cons.

Buy now at Game for £59.99

5. Hard Travel Carrying Case

Amazon

Keep your handset safe and secure with one of the best Nintendo Switch cases you can find. This one has a hard shell for protection and plenty of pocket space to store your games and controllers alongside your device.

Buy for £13.99 on Amazon

6. Turtle Beach Recon 70N Gaming Headset for Nintendo Switch

Smyths Toys

Truly get your head in the game with a headset. These headphones will help tune out the noise for the rest of the household and they include a microphone to chat with friends and other gamers during play. They’re also compatible with other gaming devices if you have other consoles, too.

Buy now from Smyths Toys for £29.99

7. Venom Switch Power Bank

Keep your device juiced up and ready to go with a Nintendo Switch power bank. This one includes a USB charging cable for other devices and charges via the Nintendo Switch AC adaptor.

Buy now on Amazon for £19.99

8. Joy-Con Controller

Base

Joy-Con controllers are a new gaming classic, released especially for the Nintendo Switch device.There’s various colour pairings to choose from including neon red and blue and green and pink (pictured).

Buy now on Amazon

9. Poké Ball Plus

Amazon

Perfect for Pokémon fans, the Nintendo Switch Poké Ball Plus allows you to catch your Pokemon and bring them into the real world. Compatible with Pikachu, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee and Pokemon Go games.

Buy now on Amazon for £39.99

10. SanDisk Memory Card

Amazon

Boost your device’s capacity with a memory card like this officially licensed one with 256GB memory. There are lots of different options of different sizes, capabilities and prices and you can find more in our list of the best micro SD cards for Nintendo Switch.

Buy now at Amazon for £64.99