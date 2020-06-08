From Friends to Game of Thrones, US network HBO knows a thing or two about creating a stand-out show.

Over the years, some of the entertainment industry’s most popular content has been delivered by the sharp minds at HBO. However, as a US network, much of its great content can often be tricky to find outside of the states.

HBO is not a listed channel on regular British television, so are HBO shows available in the UK? The answer is yes, thanks to a UK deal with Sky in the UK.

Here’s how to watch HBO shows in the UK, and where to watch some of the most popular programs.

What is HBO?

HBO is the US network from Warner Bros, with the lettering standing for “Home Box Office”. It has been producing some of the most recognisable shows and characters for decades, including The Wire and Westworld. The network’s often award-winning content has been watched all over the world.

What’s the difference between HBO Max, HBO Go and HBO Now?

In the US, there are a range of HBO channel and streaming options. HBO Max offers all the network’s films and shows in addition to other content made by Warner Bros, who own HBO. While HBO Max launched in the US, it is not currently available to access in the UK and is not expected anytime soon.

HBO GO is an app and online version of HBO’s network. It allows users who are already subscribed to any TV service which offers HBO, to stream their content on various devices. HBO Now is a stand-alone version of the channel, which users can access directly without having to have an existing subscription to a TV service.

Is HBO Go available in the UK at the moment? No, as this service along with HBO Now and Max are currently reserved for the US market. However, there are other ways to catch HBO shows in the UK.

Is HBO available in the UK?

Not as a broadcast channel, but HBO shows can be accessed in the UK through both Sky and NOW TV.

How to watch HBO content in the UK

In the UK, viewers can access HBO shows through their existing Sky subscription or access shows produced by the channel with a pass through NOW TV. There are various packages, deals and trials available for both services, depending on what other content you are also interested in.

Watch HBO in the UK with Sky Atlantic

HBO and Sky have teamed up to allow HBO content to be shown on Sky Atlantic in the UK.

If you have a Sky subscription which includes entertainment channels, you will be able to watch great HBO shows in the UK as easily as you would any other series.

If you don’t already have an account, sign up to Sky now.

Watch HBO in the UK with NOW TV

Alternatively, Sky channels can be accessed through a NOW TV pass.

If you don’t have a subscription to Sky, you could also consider a NOW TV Entertainment Pass. This pass allows you to access HBO shows on Sky Atlantic as well as channels including Comedy Central, Gold and National Geographic.

Whether you decide to go for the Sky or NOW TV option depends on the rest of the content offered on both platforms and which would suit your household better.

Popular HBO shows and where to find them

HBO has been creating stellar entertainment for years and many of their shows have gone down in entertainment history, making household names out of their stars in the process.

Here are some of the most popular HBO shows and where you can watch them.

Westworld

The dystopian sci-fi drama Westworld, featuring Thandi Newton, Tessa Thompson and Aaron Paul, can be watched on Sky and NOW TV.

True Detective

The multi-awarding winning crime drama True Detective can be found on a variety of platforms.

The Wire

American crime drama, The Wire, was written by a former crime reporter and the star-studded cast includes Idris Elba, Dominic West and Michael B. Jordan.

The Sopranos

Often cited as one of the best television series ever made is The Sopranos, which follows a New Jersey based mafia boss as he negotiates his family and a life of crime.

Game of Thrones

Blockbuster fantasy phenomenon Game of Thrones took the world by storm throughout its 8 series, which were based on the books by George R. R. Martin.

Six Feet Under

Six Feet Under is a series focusing on a family who run their own funeral parlour in Los Angeles.

Friends

Hang out with Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe at Central Perk ahead of the planned Friends reunion special.