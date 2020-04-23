Accessibility Links

20 Technology quiz questions for your home pub quiz

We're all using technology a lot more right now- see how much you really know about it!

HAMBURG, GERMANY - DECEMBER 28: Participant hold their laptops in front of an illuminated wall at the annual Chaos Computer Club (CCC) computer hackers' congress, called 29C3, on December 28, 2012 in Hamburg, Germany. The 29th Chaos Communication Congress (29C3) attracts hundreds of participants worldwide annually to engage in workshops and lectures discussing the role of technology in society and its future. (Photo by Patrick Lux/Getty Images)

At a time when we’re reliant on technology for everything from exercise classes to speaking to loved ones, it’s also been key in keeping one British tradition going – the pub quiz. So next time you fire up your phone, tablet or laptop for House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger, test your friends and family on all this newfangled gadgetry.

RadioTimes.com has a full round dedicated to technology you can use next time you host an online gathering – read on for 20 cyber-questions! Answers can be found underneath – no googling…

Questions

  1. The current richest man in the world Jeff Bezos is CEO and President of which online retailer?
  2. Which social media app only lets you view pictures and messages for a limited time?
  3. What does a Geiger Counter measure?
  4. Which prestigious university did Microsoft founder Bill Gates drop out of?
  5. What year did the first Apple iPhone launch?
  6. What unit of length is equal to around 5.8 trillion miles?
  7. What does CPU stand for?
  8. Created in 1990, what was the name of the first internet search engine?
  9. In which decade was the Sony Walkman launched?
  10. Was electronics company Nintendo founded in 1889, 1946 or 1975?
  11. From 2017 onwards, how many characters long can tweets be?
  12. What is the name of Elon Musk’s aerospace company?
  13. Which duo invented the aeroplane?
  14. What is the name of the classic 1972 arcade game based on table tennis?
  15. What does the term LASER stand for?
  16. What does LG stand for in LG Electronics?
  17. Solar power generates electricity from what source?
  18. What is the name of the British computer scientist who invented the World Wide Web in 1989?
  19. Originally Amazon only sold which product?
  20. In what year was the first transatlantic radio broadcast?

Answers

  1. Amazon
  2. Snapchat
  3. Radiation
  4. Harvard
  5. 2007
  6. Light Year
  7. Central Processing Unit
  8. Archie
  9. 1970s
  10. 1889 (Yes, really)
  11. 280 characters
  12. SpaceX
  13. The Wright Brothers – Orville and Wilbur Wright
  14. Pong
  15. Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation
  16. Lucky-Goldstar
  17. The Sun
  18. Tim Berners-Lee
  19. Books
  20. 1901

