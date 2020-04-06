Best Nintendo Switch deals and gaming bundles for April 2020

We’ve come a long way since Atari and Game Boys and, with details of the new PS5 set to be released soon, it’s a big moment for gaming. Luckily, the Nintendo Switch has already arrived so there’s no need to wait to start playing.

Advertisement

This smart console offers three ways for gamers to play. The device consists of a main tablet-like screen to which two “Joy-Con” controllers slot in and out of either side.

By docking the device into your TV you can enjoy HD gaming at home. The flip stand on the back of the screen allows the Nintendo Switch to flip into what it calls “tablet mode” meaning you can play multiplayer games out and about.

Finally, the familiar hand-held mode is the third way to play and is the single-player mode, used with the controllers slotted in.

If you’re looking to get your hands on a device of your own, there are loads of great deals and offers out there for the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite and Joy-Con controllers. Bundles can also be a great way to save, with some of the big name retailers offering games like Mario Kart and The Legend of Zelda with the device for a reduced price.

Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles on offer now.

The cheapest Nintendo Switch deals in February 2020

Nintendo Switch HW (Neon Red/Neon Blue) – £449.95

Buy now at Amazon for £449.95

Nintendo Switch Neon Red & Blue Console – £419.99

Buy now on eBay for £419.99

Latest deals

Cheapest Nintendo Switch Lite deals

Nintendo Switch Lite grey – £249

Buy now at eBay for £249

Nintendo Switch Lite grey (plus £20 postage) – £197.94

Buy now at Amazon for £197.94

Nintendo Switch Lite turquoise – £199.99

Buy now at Nintendo for £199.99

Nintendo Switch Lite yellow – £199.99

Buy now at Nintendo for £199.99

Latest deals

Best Nintendo Switch bundles

Nintendo Switch Console with Lego Movie 2, Lego DC Super Villains and Lego Worlds – £479.99

Buy now at Littlewoods for £479.99

Best Nintendo Switch Lite bundles

Nintendo Switch Lite & Mario Kart 8 bundle – £249.00

Buy now at Nintendo for £249.00

Nintendo Switch Lite, Grey and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – £239.99

Buy now at Very for £239.99

Nintendo Switch Lite, Grey with Pokemon Shield – £249.99

Buy now at Nintendo for £249.99

Nintendo Switch Lite, Turquoise with Minecraft – £224.99

Buy now at Nintendo for £224.99

Nintendo Switch Lite, Grey with Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy – £234.99

Buy now at Nintendo for £234.99

Nintendo Switch Lite, yellow with Lego Jurassic World OR Minecraft – £209.00

Buy now at Smyths Toys for £209

Best Nintendo Switch Joy-Con deals

Grey Joy Con Controller Pair, Nintendo Switch – £69.99

Buy now at Tecobuy for £69.99

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller Pair – Neon Red / Neon Blue – £69.99

Buy now at Jacamo for £69.99

Joy-Con Twin Pack Green/ Pink (Nintendo Switch) – £69.99

Buy now at Tecobuy for £69.99

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Wireless Controllers – Red & Blue with Spotify 6 month subscription – £62.99

Buy now at Currys PC World for £62.99

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller Pair – Neon Red/Neon Blue – £62.99

Advertisement

Buy now at Amazon for £62.99