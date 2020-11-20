Discover your next TV obsession with this speedy quiz from BritBox

Question one:

Advertisement

It’s a rainy evening, which only means one thing – it’s time to curl up and watch a good film. What’s your go-to genre?

A. Rom com

B. Comedy

C. Thriller

D. Drama

E. Classics

Question two:

Reality TV can be divisive. What’s your opinion?

A. There aren’t enough happy endings

B. It’s ok, as long as it’s funny

C. The insight into other people’s lives is fascinating

D. It’s the most entertaining form of TV

E. There are much better things to watch

Question three:

There’s a certain comfort to be found in re-watching a series you’ve already seen. Do you agree or disagree?

A. Agree, it’s relaxing

B. Yes, some things just never get old

C. Not unless you didn’t pay attention the first time

D. I prefer discovering new shows

E. It’s only interesting if you haven’t seen it in a while

Question four:

How powerful is TV in starting a national conversation?

A. It can bring people together

B. Not very, everyone watches different things these days

C. Some shows are good at raising topical issues

D. It’s not the right medium for that

E. Very, because you’re reaching large numbers at once

Question five:

At the end of a long day, you’re looking for something to watch. What do you want to get out of it?

A. Some romantic escapism

B. A good laugh

C. A way to unwind and learn something new

D. To lose yourself in other people’s lives

E. A reminder that the world is good

Mostly A’s [Gavin & Stacey]

You’d enjoy the heart-warming sitcom Gavin & Stacey.

In a classic tale of modern romance, two worlds collide when Essex boy Gavin (Matthew Horne) finally meets Welsh lass Stacey (Joanna Page) after months of chatting over the phone. Of course, neither comes without baggage – in this case, their eccentric families and opinionated best friends Nessa (Ruth Jones) and Smithy (James Corden). The plot follows Gavin and Stacey’s relationship, along with the hilarious chaos that ensues whenever their clans interact.

Watch now

Mostly B’s [Peep Show]

Prepare yourself, because Peep Show will have you laughing like never before…

Centring around the dysfunctional friendship between Mark Corrigan (David Mitchell), a socially awkward loan manager, and Jeremy ‘Jez’ Usborne (Robert Webb), an unemployed musician living in Mark’s spare room, this sitcom celebrates dry British humour at its very best. The hilarious commentary narrating the internal thoughts of the main characters, as well as the point of view shots (which give the show its name), have made the quirky comedy – which also proved to be a launch pad for Olivia Colman’s stellar career – a modern day cult classic.

Watch now

Mostly C’s [Louis Theroux, Behind Bars]

Louis Theroux’s documentary ‘Behind Bars’ is the kind of compelling viewing you’ll love.

Investigative reporter Louis Theroux delivers a ground-breaking documentary about life in one of America’s most notorious prisons, San Quentin. Built in 1852, the Californian prison suffers from chronic overcrowding and is subject to a brutal code of conduct. After spending two weeks inside, Louis probes deep into the pressing issues it faces, interviewing guards, gang members and infamous inmates like gang member David Silva, who is currently serving a sentence of 521 years for a variety of extremely serious crimes.

Watch now

Mostly D’s [The Only Way Is Essex]

The outrageous escapades in The Only Way is Essex will have you glued to your screen!

This hit reality series, also known as ‘TOWIE’, follows the lives of a group of Essex-based friends out to make a name for themselves. The world of scripted reality, fake tan and turbulent relationships has produced some of Britain’s most talked about celebrities in recent years since its debut in 2010, including the legendary Gemma Collins and comedy king Joey Essex. Whether you love them or simply love to hate them, it’s sure to draw you in from the very start.

Watch now

Mostly E’s [Attenborough: 60 Years In The Wild]

Let the soothing voice of Sir David wash over you in Attenborough: 60 Years in the Wild.

This thoughtful, three-part documentary, celebrates Sir David Attenborough’s career as a wildlife presenter, touching on some of the amazing discoveries that have been made about the natural world since he started out. As David revisits old filming locations, he reflects on the invaluable lessons he’s learnt along the way, as well as the wisdom he hopes to have imparted on the public.

Watch now

You can find all of these brilliantly British shows and many more on BritBox, which has the biggest collection of British boxsets all in one place.

Discover everything BritBox has to offer and start your free trial today

Advertisement

Sign up