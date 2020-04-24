20 art questions for your home pub quiz

Galleries and museums may have closed thanks to the corona outbreak, but that doesn’t mean the culture vultures amongst you can’t test your art knowledge.

Our RadioTimes.com team has been creating lists of pub quiz questions for you to entertain your mates during the many, many Zoom, FaceTime or Google Hangout sessions you’ve promised to virtually attend.

Questions

Who painted The Scream in 1893? Which of these is a work by English artist Tracey Emin? My Fridge My Bed My Sofa My Television The 1930 Grant Wood painting ‘American Gothic’ depicts a woman and a man holding what? Name the artist that painted The Creation of Adam – the painting found on the Sistine Chapel’s ceiling. Where is the Mona Lisa displayed? Rene Magritte’s ‘The Son of Man’ depicts a man in a suit and bowler hat. Which fruit is covering his face? Which brand of soup features in Andy Warhol’s soup can series? Who was the 2019 Turner prize? Lawrence Abu Hamdan Helen Cammock Oscar Murillo Tai Shani A bronze bust of a Portugese footballer was mocked online after its reveal in 2017 – who was the statue meant to resemble? What was the name of Banksy’s 2015 pop-up exhibition in Weston-super-Mare? Which Charlie’s Angel star is also an artist, whose paintings have been shown at the Lincoln Centre in New York? Which British artist is known for an exhibit which featured a tiger shark preserved in formaldehyde? Lucian Freud painted a naked portrait of which English supermodel in 2002? The Starry Night is a painting by which artist? Andrew Wyeth’s 1948 painting ‘Christina’s World’ is of a real house in which US state? Artist Richard Hamilton attended evening classes at which London art university? Which American artist created the blue and red Barack Obama “Hope” poster? Where was Frida Kahlo born? What are the names of all four Tate galleries? Who painted The Birth of Venus?

Answers