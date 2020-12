When is Marvel TV series WandaVision released on Disney+?

After something of a frustrating year for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with delays and postponements aplenty, 2021 is already looking to be a far more exciting time for the franchise.

Advertisement

And the first bit of excitement is set to arrive little more than two weeks into the new year, with intriguing Limited Series WandaVision having now been confirmed for a January release on Disney Plus.

The series will see Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their big screen roles as Marvel heroes Scarlet Witch and Vision, as they set up a brand new life in a seemingly idyllic sitcom-inspired town – but all is not as it seems.

And fans have now been treated to a brand new trailer for the new series, which sees The Monkees hit Daydream Believer play over a series of intriguing images.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the new show stems from its style and inspirations – which appear to be very different from anything we’ve previously seen in the MCU.

Much of the series is inspired by old school sitcoms such as The Dick Van Dyke show, and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reckons it will appeal to comedy fans as much as MCU diehards.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige assured that WandaVision can be enjoyed by all, even those who haven’t watched the movies leading into it.

“If you haven’t seen any of them and just want to step into this weird thing because you love The Dick Van Dyke Show, it’s going to work,” he said.

“But if you’ve been tracking the 23 movies we’ve made and following along the stories into Phase Four, there’ll be a wealth of rewards waiting for you as it all unfolds.”

The series is to kick off an exciting slate of Marvel TV series on Disney+, all of which will be connected in some way to upcoming movies in the juggernaut franchise.

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming series.

WandaVision release date

CONFIRMED: WandaVision will premiere on Friday 15th January on Disney Plus.

Notably, this is slightly later than some fans might have expected, as the series was originally said to be arriving on the streaming service in late 2020.

Nevertheless, it’s great to have confirmation at last and we’re confident the series will be worth the wait.

Filming was largely completed by March, just prior to the pandemic spiralling out of control, meaning the crew have been able to focus on post-production in the months that have followed.

Is there a WandaVision trailer?

There is indeed! Properly showing off the dreamlike TV-sitcom premise of the series and the strange and warped reality Wanda and Vision appear to be trapped in, the full teaser is a seriously mind-melting look at Marvel’s first Disney+ series.

And later, in December 2020, a second trailer was released – once more showcasing the Golden Age sitcom style of the new series.

Previously, Marvel Studios had unveiled a 30-second clip featuring three of the Marvel shows coming to Disney+, including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

Who’s in the cast of WandaVision?

As you’d probably expect, Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff, the superhero known as Scarlet Witch because A) she wears a lot of red, and B) she has witch-like powers that can manipulate minds and matter.

Paul Bettany is also returning as Vision – although it’s not exactly clear how. The android died during the events of Avengers: Infinity War before Thanos’ snap, and he wasn’t brought back to life in sequel Endgame.

One character in the latest trailer also references Vision’s previous death, so his apparent resurrection is a mystery – though based on the released footage in general, there’s all sorts of bizarre, magical goings-on in this series.

Teyonah Parris has also been confirmed to star. The Dear White People and Empire actress will play an adult version of Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Maria (Lashana Lynch) from Captain Marvel. Interestingly, in the comics, Rambeau becomes the second Captain Marvel and even the leader of the Avengers for a time. Could Carol Danvers have some competition?

And finally, at D23 it was revealed that two more Marvel Cinematic Universe stars will be making a return – Ant-Man and the Wasp’s Randall Park, aka Agent Jimmy Woo, and (bizarrely) Kat Dennings, who played Jane Foster’s assistant Darcy Lewis in the first two Thor movies.

Is Evan Peters in WandaVision?

Here’s an interesting one – according to rumour, X-Men movie star Evan Peters could be starring in WandaVision in a mysterious role.

The reason it’s so interesting? His super-fast character Quicksilver is actually Scarlet Witch’s brother in the comics – but the Marvel movies already introduced a different Quicksilver, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The reasons behind this are simple – unusually, because of their status in the comics (where they were members of both the X-Men and the Avengers) Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch were owned separately by Marvel Studios (via Disney) and 20th Century Fox, meaning both the Marvel and X-Men film universes could have different versions of the characters.

Now, though, Disney owns the Fox stable of X-Men characters too – so could the reality-warping antics of WandaVision be the way they sneak the (very popular) Evan Peters version of Quicksilver into the main MCU? We’re not ruling it out.

Was WandaVision affected by the coronavirus?

Originally it seemed that WandaVision had largely dodged the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down a number of other Disney+ productions and delayed others, given that filming had wrapped in March.

However, in July Disney apparently carried out more filming for the series, suggesting that some planned pick-up shots or reshoots were delayed. It also seems likely that the extensive postproduction needed for a series of this scale would also have been slowed down by production staff needing to work from home.

What is the plot of WandaVision? When is it set?

We’ll level with you now: we don’t know an awful lot at this stage. Although Marvel has announced that the series will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, not a lot of other details have been given. And it doesn’t help that the clips and posters shown so far suggest the series will take place in strange environments that closely resemble classic sitcoms, suggesting Wanda’s reality-warping powers will be in play.

Based on a concept art poster revealed at D23 (above) many have theorised that the series could follow Wanda as she creates a 50s-like sitcom world to live in where Vision is still alive, with newcomers Monica, Darcy and Agent Woo filling other parts in the “show” as it continues.

Keeping with the sitcom theme, it has been revealed that the first episode of WandaVision was filmed in front of a live studio audience, with Olsen and Bettany admitting they had nerves before going on stage.

It has also been teased that Wanda and Vision could have children in the new series, which points toward the introduction of their twin sons: Wiccan and Speed.

Disney

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has also told fans that WandaVision will link into the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, the Multiverse of Madness, set for a March 2022 release.

And Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo appear to have suggested that the new series could pick up the thread of what happened to Vision’s android body, which was last seen in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War but did not appear in the sequel.

“That’s a good question – feels like a story for another time,” Joe Russo teased in a Wired video interview.

Perhaps, then, the series will kick off with Wanda tracking down her deceased lover’s old body, which would definitely be of interest to nefarious parties due to the advanced technology within.

Advertisement

Check out our lists of the best shows on Disney+ and the best movies on Disney+ or see what else is what with our TV Guide