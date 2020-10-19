How to watch Daleks!, the new Doctor Who animated spin-off series

For the majority of Whovians, the most hotly anticipated event of 2020 still to come is the upcoming festive special Revolution of the Daleks, which will see Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor come up against the Time Lord’s most feared nemeses.

But before then, there’s another chance for fans to get their Who fix, with a new animated series focusing on the Daleks on its way to screens – part of the mega Time Lord Victorious project.

When is Daleks! released?

The new limited series is made up of five episodes – each 10 minutes in length – with the first episode arriving on the official Doctor Who YouTube Channel on 12th November.

It is part of the multi-platform Time Lord Victorious project, which will see brand new products and experiences arriving every week until the beginning of 2021.

What is Daleks! about?

It’s unlikely that many Doctor Who die-hards will ever have found themselves in the position of cheering on the Daleks, but going by what we’ve been told about the limited series that could all be about to change.

Speaking at the Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious panel at New York Comic Con, producer James Goss explained what Daleks! was all about.

“The Daleks become aware of what’s wrong with time and their first attempts to solve that problem, which goes horribly wrong,” he explained.

“The animation is basically about the Daleks making a terrible error and ending up on the run, so you might actually for the first time end up rooting for the Daleks.”

Goss also teased the return of the Mechanoids for the series, describing them as both the series’ most under-appreciated monsters and its least practical monster on television.

Meanwhile, star Nicholas Briggs provided a little more information about what to expect, teasing a more three-dimensional portrait of the Daleks.

“The interesting thing about this series is sometimes the Daleks is treated like a wall of monsters that come at you, but what James Goss has done with this script is he’s written all the main Dalek characters as characters,” he said.

“There’s the Dalek Emperor who’s very high and mighty, there’s the Strategist who’s ancient and a little bit conniving, there’s the Scientist who’s very, very pedantic, and the executioner who’s completely mad. So you can expect the Daleks to come up against a lot of challenges and biting off more than they can chew.”

According to the official synopsis, “Daleks! sees the Dalek Empire come up against a terrible force. The Daleks, the most feared race in the universe, finally meet their match when they invade the fabled Archive of Islos. What ancient and deadly force lurks inside the greatest library in existence?

“Soon their home planet Skaro is under attack and the Dalek Emperor is on the run. Can the Daleks defeat their opponent and regain their planet, even with help from an old enemy? Or will this be the end of the Daleks?”

Who is in the Daleks! voice cast?

The series boasts a range of impressive voice talent, with long-time Dalek voice actor Nicholas Briggs leading the voice cast – playing every single Dalek in action.

He said, “It’s been a marvellous challenge… with the added excitement of portraying some beautifully written, leading Dalek characters.”

Briggs is joined in the cast by former Strictly Come Dancing runner-up and YouTube personality Joe Sugg, while Holby City star Ayesha Antoine (who previously starred in Doctor Who series four episode Midnight) and Bodyguard star Anjli Mohindra have also joined up.

Mohindra is no stranger to the Whoniverse, having been one of the stars of The Sarah Jane Adventures, while as recently as this year she appeared in series 12 episode Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror in unrecognisable form as Queen Skithra.

Of the new project, she said, “When I saw that this series was about those iconic villains I knew it was going to be one hell of a ride and I couldn’t wait to sign up!!

“I had so much fun being thrown into the wonderfully weird world of remote recording and so thrilled that I was able to be part of something that feels so special!”

Antoine added, “I have never been more fascinated to see the final product of a show. To be a part of the animated story of these iconic baddies is really special. The recording session was a whole new adventure – another surreal moment to add to the growing list from 2020”.

Daleks! trailer

Fans can get their first glimpse of what to expect by viewing the below trailer, which premiered at New York Comic Con in October.

And if that wasn’t enough, fans can also enjoy a first-look clip below:.