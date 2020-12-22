Susan Boyle to miss Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special due to coronavirus restrictions
The series three runner-up won't be appearing in the Britain's Got Talent festive special due to Scotland's restrictions.
Singing sensation Susan Boyle pulled out of the Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special due to Scotland’s COVID-19 restrictions, an ITV spokesperson has confirmed.
The upcoming festive episode will see a number of former contestants return to perform as part of the Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Spectacular line-up on Christmas Day, however Boyle, who was meant to make an appearance, won’t be one of them.
ITV told RadioTimes.com: “Susan, unfortunately, couldn’t appear on Britain’s Got Talent as her area in Scotland as in a tier 4 category, (the highest tier of COVID-19 restrictions) at the time of filming and she felt it prudent to stay at home and not breach the order by travelling to London.”
“Scotland’s tiers differ to England’s and the tier 4 category that she was in didn’t end until the 11th of December, which was after filming had taken place,” they added.
The 59-year-old took part in Britain’s Got Talent’s 2009 series, wowing both the judges and the public with her rendition of I Dreamed a Dream from Les Misérables, which went viral shortly afterwards.
She came in second place, losing out to dance troupe Diversity during the series three final, but has since released a number of chart-topping albums.
The Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Spectacular will see judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Ashley Banjo return to watch (and take part in) a big night of festive performances from the likes of BGT winners Collabro, Diversity, Colin Thackery and Jon Courtenay, as well as Fayth Ifil, Calum Scott, Mersey Girls and Sign Along With Us.