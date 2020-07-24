Unsolved Mysteries creator did speak to Porter Stansberry about Rey Rivera disappearance

The disappearance and then death of Rey Rivera has got to be one of the most perplexing stories in Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries.

Rivera, a 32-year-old newlywed and aspiring screen writer, was last seen alive on 16th May 2006, before his body was found six days later in an abandoned room in the second-story annex of the Belvedere Hotel in Baltimore.

Since his death, multiple theories have been circulating, especially around Rey Rivera’s note. His wife Allison found a strange letter, which many have linked to the Freemasons, some detectives have speculated he was dropped from a helicopter, and others believe the whole thing was staged.

Another theory revolving around Rivera’s death is that he may have lost someone money, following his work with Agora Inc, with whom his friend Porter Stansberry’s company is affiliated with.

At the beginning of the episode, Allison mentioned that Stansberry offered a £1000 reward for anyone who might have seen Rivera during the days of his disappearance.

However, the show suggests that he hasn’t made any further comments and he maintains his privacy.

That is until recently, as the show’s co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer has now revealed she did in fact speak to Stansberry about Rey’s disappearance.

Speaking on the You Can’t Make This Up podcast, Meurer explained: “I actually personally spoke to Porter Stansberry and asked him to interview for the episode. We had a long conversation and he declined to be interviewed ultimately. He said they recommended to their employees to not speak to the media because they wanted the entire situation to just die down and not make it a big media event.”

She continued: “He would say he didn’t put a gag order on his employees but in the piece as you know Mike [Michael] Baier the detective tried to reach out and couldn’t get cooperation from many of the people he tried to speak to. I feel like Mike felt like he hit a brick wall.”

According to Meurer, Stansberry made further claims about Allison and Rivera’s marriage and had told the media that they’d been having therapy, which was untrue.

She added: “One of the things that was very troubling to Allison that she told me about was that he [Porter Stansberry] did speak to the media very early on, but what he said was Rey and Allison had been in therapy, which was not true, that Rey had some psychological issues which is not true. There is no one that we spoke to that supported that idea and Allison was very troubled by the fact that he’d say that to the media, because that was one of the things that probably made the police head in the direction of, ‘Oh this is just a suicide’.”

In 2005, Rivera left his job at Agora Inc. He and Allison later moved to Baltimore with Allison, where working with Stansberry, who had his own financial newsletter business.

Rivera helped the business in several capacities as a writer and freelance videographer.

On the week of his disappearance, Rivera’s home alarm went off two times. And on the night he went missing, Rivera picked up a call from work, but it was impossible to determine who had called him because the call came from a switchboard.

As the case unfolded, Stansberry was said to have obtained a gag order to prevent employees from legally talking about Rivera, according to the documentary.

