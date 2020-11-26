Hand of God documentary to air on ITV tonight following death of Diego Maradona

ITV will be repeating Diego Maradona documentary Hand of God following the death of the legendary footballer, which was confirmed yesterday (November 27).

Maradona died of heart failure aged 60.

The documentary, which was first shown in 2016, marked the 30th anniversary of Argentina’s 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England, arguably Maradona’s most iconic performance in a national team shirt.

The programme reflects on the match, which took place in front of 114,000 fans in the Azteca Stadium, England’s performance in the lead-up, and the game’s political dimension four years after the Falklands War. It features contributions from England greats who played including Gary Lineker, Glenn Hoddle, Kenny Sansom, Terry Butcher, Steve Hodge and Peter Shilton.

Produced by Goalhanger Films, the documentary blends those insights from veteran players with archive material and music from the time to give viewers a close insight into one of the most famous moments in Maradona’s career and in the history of the game.

The documentary also shares their views on the duality of Maradona – and the fact that just four minutes after cheating to score, he embarked on a driving run to score one of the great goals in World Cup history before inspiring his team to glory in the final.

Maradona scored the famous ‘Hand of God’ goal against England in the quarter-finals, with former professional footballer and manager saying: “I think the consensus was that the only way we were going to stop him was to try and kick him, but that’s easier said than done.”

The key moment appeared in the 51st minute, as the ball fell to Steve Hodge, who hooked it over his shoulder for Peter Shilton to catch, not realising Maradona was lurking. Hodge said: “I had a good left foot, it came at a nice height, and I flicked it back, and I caught the contact spot on. I had no hesitation in my brain in saying, ‘That could be a problem.:

Maradona pushed the ball over Shilton’s head – and as the ball looped into the empty net, the England players looked to the referee to give a free kick for the handball. Instead, he and the linesman ran away, giving the goal. Shilton explained: “Suddenly, we got the feeling, ‘My God, they are going to give it.’ We knew we had been cheated against and it was an incredible bit of refereeing.”

In the 55th minute, Maradona scored a famous goal. Gary Lineker recalled: “That was some goal, I felt like I should applaud after that.”

The Hand Of God: 30 Years On will air on ITV at 10:50pm tonight.

