Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Documentaries
  5. When is the Lenox Hill documentary series released on Netflix?

When is the Lenox Hill documentary series released on Netflix?

A look inside NYC's most famous hospital.

Lenox Hill - Netflix

One of the few good things to come out of lockdown is that we’ve all become much more aware of the incredible work our doctors and nurses do on a daily basis.

Advertisement

Now Netflix is giving us a new documentary series that perfectly fits the national mood, following the amazing medics at one of the world’s most famous hospitals. Lenox Hill takes us behind the scenes at the New York facility, introducing us to four doctors who must take life and death decisions on every shift.

Lenox Hill is a new fly on the wall documentary series about the famous New York City hospital. It focusses on the work of four different doctors – two brain surgeons, and A&E consultant and a gynaecologist working in the hospital’s renowned maternity unit.

The series promises “an intimate look at lifesaving work” as well as extraordinary access to patients’ stories. We’ll also see how doctors in such high-pressured job balance their professional responsibilities with their personal lives.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lenox Hill documentary series on Netflix.

Where is Lenox Hill Hospital?

Lenox Hill - Netflix
Netflix

Lennox Hill is a hospital on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, close to Central Park.

The hospital has welcomed high profile babies, including Beyoncé and Jay Z’s little one Blue Ivy Carter, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s son James Wilkie and Simon Cowell’s baby Eric – so you may well have seen your favourite celebrities photographed outside its famous doors. Lady Gaga was even born there.

Lenox Hill isn’t just a maternity hospital though – Winston Churchill was treated there in 1931 for injuries sustained when he was hit by a car on Fifth Avenue.

Lenox Hill is also known to be a pioneering hospital when it comes to patient care and new medical discoveries.

Lenox Hill release date: When is it out on Netflix?

The series drops on Netflix in the US and UK on 10th June. All eight episodes will land on the same day.

Lenox Hill on Netflix trailer

Netflix dropped a trailer for its Lenox Hill documentary series on 27th May – you can see all the action from the busy hospital below.

Lenox Hill cast: Who appears in the series?

Rather than trying to take in the work of the entire hospital, this series focusses on four doctors:

Amanda Little-Richardson is the chief resident in obstetrics and gynaecology, which is handy as she is also pregnant herself. We follow Amanda as she delivers babies and experiences what it’s like to be the mother rather than the doctor. She also talks about being a young black doctor working at this particular hospital.

We also meet Dr. Mirtha Macri, an A&E doctor who enjoys the adrenaline of working in the emergency room, and two neurosurgeons: department chair Dr. David Langer and vice chair Dr. John Boockvar, who must balance the immense challenges of brain surgery with leading a team and providing emotional support to patients and their families. They also discuss their approach to balancing their personal lives with such demanding jobs.

Advertisement

Lenox Hill arrives on Netflix on Wednesday 10th June – check out our lists of the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or to find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Lenox Hill

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker and husband actor Matthew Broderick leave Lennox Hill Hospital with their baby boy James Wilke Broderick in New York City. November 1, 2002. Photo by Evan Agostini/ImageDirect.
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Pomora Adoption Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off when you adopt an Italian olive tree

Each quarter you’ll receive a shipment of the finest oil straight from your tree!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Tiger King

No one can believe how crazy Netflix’s Tiger King is – including Kim Kardashian

Credit: Netflix

Michelle Obama’s Becoming: Everything you need to know about new Netflix film

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella )

Coming soon Everything you need to know about Homecoming: a Film by Beyonce on Netflix

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle arrive at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago, Illinois, October 31, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jim Young (Photo credit should read JIM YOUNG/AFP/Getty Images)

Barack and Michelle Obama announce first slate of Netflix TV and film projects