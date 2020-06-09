When is the Lenox Hill documentary series released on Netflix?

One of the few good things to come out of lockdown is that we’ve all become much more aware of the incredible work our doctors and nurses do on a daily basis.

Now Netflix is giving us a new documentary series that perfectly fits the national mood, following the amazing medics at one of the world’s most famous hospitals. Lenox Hill takes us behind the scenes at the New York facility, introducing us to four doctors who must take life and death decisions on every shift.

Lenox Hill is a new fly on the wall documentary series about the famous New York City hospital. It focusses on the work of four different doctors – two brain surgeons, and A&E consultant and a gynaecologist working in the hospital’s renowned maternity unit.

The series promises “an intimate look at lifesaving work” as well as extraordinary access to patients’ stories. We’ll also see how doctors in such high-pressured job balance their professional responsibilities with their personal lives.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lenox Hill documentary series on Netflix.

Where is Lenox Hill Hospital?

Lennox Hill is a hospital on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, close to Central Park.

The hospital has welcomed high profile babies, including Beyoncé and Jay Z’s little one Blue Ivy Carter, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s son James Wilkie and Simon Cowell’s baby Eric – so you may well have seen your favourite celebrities photographed outside its famous doors. Lady Gaga was even born there.

Lenox Hill isn’t just a maternity hospital though – Winston Churchill was treated there in 1931 for injuries sustained when he was hit by a car on Fifth Avenue.

Lenox Hill is also known to be a pioneering hospital when it comes to patient care and new medical discoveries.

Lenox Hill release date: When is it out on Netflix?

The series drops on Netflix in the US and UK on 10th June. All eight episodes will land on the same day.

Lenox Hill on Netflix trailer

Netflix dropped a trailer for its Lenox Hill documentary series on 27th May – you can see all the action from the busy hospital below.

Lenox Hill cast: Who appears in the series?

Rather than trying to take in the work of the entire hospital, this series focusses on four doctors:

Amanda Little-Richardson is the chief resident in obstetrics and gynaecology, which is handy as she is also pregnant herself. We follow Amanda as she delivers babies and experiences what it’s like to be the mother rather than the doctor. She also talks about being a young black doctor working at this particular hospital.

We also meet Dr. Mirtha Macri, an A&E doctor who enjoys the adrenaline of working in the emergency room, and two neurosurgeons: department chair Dr. David Langer and vice chair Dr. John Boockvar, who must balance the immense challenges of brain surgery with leading a team and providing emotional support to patients and their families. They also discuss their approach to balancing their personal lives with such demanding jobs.

Lenox Hill arrives on Netflix on Wednesday 10th June