When is Hubie Halloween’s Netflix release date? Cast, plot and trailer

Adam Sandler offers his distinctive take on a Halloween story in this latest Netflix original film.

Adam Sandler stars in Hubie Halloween on Netflix

Love him or hate him, there’s no denying that Adam Sandler is a giant in the comedy genre, whose recent Netflix films have proved to be big hits for the streaming service.

His latest feature is shaping up to be another crowdpleaser, with a star-studded cast and a seasonal theme that’s sure to go down well with families.

Hubie Halloween sees Sandler in the role of Hubie Dubois, a man who tries to keep the people of his small town safe on the spookiest night of the year – but on one fateful night, comes face-to-face with real monsters.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Hubie Halloween.

When is Hubie Halloween release date?

Hubie Halloween is released exclusively on Netflix on Wednesday 7th October.

In order to watch, you’ll need a Netflix subscription, which costs between £5.99 and £11.99 per month, depending on which plan you choose.

Head to the Netflix website to start your subscription, with 50 per cent off for your first two months.

Hubie Halloween cast

Maya Rudolph and Tim Meadows in Hubie Halloween on Netflix
Maya Rudolph and Tim Meadows in Hubie Halloween on Netflix
Netflix

Sandler has a lot of friends in Hollywood and nowhere is that more obvious than in the cast of Hubie Halloween, which is littered with big name stars.

Alongside Sandler himself, the film features his regular collaborators Kevin James (as a local cop), Steve Buscemi (as a mysterious monster) and Rob Schneider (in a supporting role).

Boston Legal star Julie Bowen also appears as Hubie’s crush, appropriately named Violet Valentine, while Academy Award nominee June Squibb plays his mother.

American comedy stars Maya Rudolph (The Good Place), Tim Meadows (Mean Girls), and Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) will also appear as friends helping Hubie to save the town from monsters.

Rounding out the main cast, we have Ray Liotta (Goodfellas), Michael Chiklis (The Shield) and Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp as Violet’s son, Tommy.

Hubie Halloween plot

For many years, local man Hubie Dubois has tirelessly spent Halloween ensuring that the people of his small hometown are safe and happy.

However, his efforts are largely mocked, to such an extent that many of the residents actually go out of their way to wind him up on the annual holiday.

But on one fateful year, Hubie discovers real monsters causing havoc on Halloween, but to his frustration none of the townsfolk believe him.

As a result, it falls on him to become a hero and save the town from a mysterious supernatural threat.

Hubie Halloween trailer

Check out the zany first trailer below, which showcases Sandler’s trademark style of comedy in abundance:

Hubie Halloween is streaming on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

