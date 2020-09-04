David Tennant and Michael Sheen comedy Staged features unseen moments as it arrives on Netflix

Few viewers had many complaints while watching Michael Sheen and David Tennant in the hilarious lockdown comedy Staged earlier this year, apart from the fact the episodes were so short.

Advertisement

Well, those fans are in luck, because the version of the show recently added to Netflix contains some extra bits that weren’t broadcast in the original.

A Twitter user first drew attention to the additional content by posting, “THERE ARE NEW BITS IN STAGED ON NETFLIX ALERT ALERT THERE ARE NEW NEVER BEFORE SEEN BITS AAAAAAH.”

And Staged writer Phin Glynn soon confirmed the news by quote tweeting the original post and adding, “It’s the truth.”

In a separate tweet he later added, “Use the extra 14 minutes of content wisely!” before editor Dan Gage commented, “I think you’re underselling the amount of extra material here Phin!”

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The original episodes varied in length but each tended to clock in at roughly 15 minutes, while the Netflix episodes have all been rounded up to 22 minutes, meaning there’s quite a lot of new material for fans to enjoy.

Staged aired on BBC One back in June and starred Sheen and Tennant as slightly exaggerated versions of themselves, rehearsing for a West End play over Zoom and running into all sorts of petulant quarrels with each other and their director Simon Evans, also playing a version of himself.

It also boasted several surprise cameo appearances, with the highlights including guest roles for Samuel L. Jackson and Dame Judi Dench.

Fans can still catch up with the originally broadcast versions of the episodes on BBC iPlayer, while the updated, extended editions were uploaded to Netflix today (Friday 4th September).

Advertisement

Read RadioTimes.com’s Staged review here. All six episodes of Staged are available on BBC iPlayer, with the new extended versions available on Netflix. Find out what else to watch with our TV Guide.