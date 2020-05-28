When is Staged on TV? Everything you need to know about David Tennant and Michael Sheen’s lockdown comedy

David Tennant and Michael Sheen already reunited for a brief Good Omens lockdown special – and they clearly enjoyed working together again, because the duo are now set to co-star in a BBC One drama filmed under lockdown conditions.

In six-part mini-comedy Staged, they’ll be playing furloughed actors whose upcoming West End production has been put on pause by the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s what you need to know…

When is Staged on TV?

CONFIRMED: Staged will begin on Wednesday 10th June at 10.45pm on BBC One, with a double bill.

The bite-sized series is made up of six 15-to-20-minute episodes, which will be available as a boxset on BBC iPlayer straight after transmission on the 10th.

What is Staged about?

The comedy stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen, who previously teamed up as Crowley and Aziraphale in the Amazon drama Good Omens.

According to the BBC’s synopsis, it “features the cast of a play – the cream of the crop of British acting talent – who are furloughed when their upcoming West End production is suddenly brought to a halt. The series follows the cast as they try their best to keep the rehearsals on track in lockdown.” We’re also told it’ll be “absurd and humorous in equal measure” as it “takes on the challenges of creating a drama in lockdown, on stage and off.”

Staged is based on an original idea by Simon Evans and Phin Glynn, with Evans also writing and directing the show, and it’s produced by Infinity Hill/GCB Films for BBC One. The comedy drama has become a reality incredibly quickly, with a speedy turnaround time in order to get it on our screens in June.

Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content, said in a statement: “It’s vital that the BBC provides moments of light relief and this mischievous idea shows what great sports Michael and David are in sending themselves up.”

The producers are Phin Glynn, Victor Glynn and Georgia Tennant, with David Tennant and Michael Sheen also serving as executive producers.

How did they film Staged?

According to the BBC, “the Staged production team are following the latest government guidelines on Covid-19 to ensure that the series is made safely and responsibly, using a combination of self-shooting and video conferencing technology, all in accordance with the latest protocols.”

Is there a trailer for Staged?

Sort of! The BBC has released this short “taster”:

Who is in the cast of Staged?

Alongside Michael Sheen and David Tennant, the line-up also includes David’s wife and fellow actor, Georgia Tennant.

Other actors confirmed so far are Lucy Eaton, Anna Lundberg and Nina Sosanya, “with more to be confirmed in due course.”

