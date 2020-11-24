Line of Duty unveils first official look at new guest lead Kelly Macdonald

Filming for Line of Duty‘s sixth series has officially wrapped, the BBC has announced with a first-look at Kelly Macdonald’s new character DCI Joanne Davidson.

The much-anticipated series, which finished filming in Northern Ireland yesterday, stars Macdonald as the upcoming series’ guest lead – a senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case whose strange conduct makes her the next target of AC-12.

Creator and showrunner Jed Mercurio said in a statement: “Thanks so much to our brilliant cast and crew who applied rigorous CoViD safety measures to deliver Line of Duty 6 to our wonderful fans.

“We’re all immensely grateful to World Productions and the BBC for the unswerving support they’ve given us in a time of unprecedented challenges to UK television production,” he added.

Line of Duty star Martin Compston (Steve Arnott) announced the news via Twitter a few days ago, writing: “Another one in the bag, hope you all enjoy it when it comes, AC12 over and out for now!”

Series six was originally scheduled for a 2020 release, however the date was delayed after the pandemic halted production in March.

Filming resumed in September, with Mercurio sharing behind-the-scenes pics of stars Compston, Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming) and Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings) in action over the past few months.

Last week, the BBC confirmed that Line of Duty series six would land on our screens in early 2021, with the show returning to BBC One before the end of March – however an exact date is yet to be announced.

