When is Blankety Blank Christmas special on TV? Host, line-up and latest news

Iconic gameshow Blankety Blank is back for a one-off festive special this year, with BBC One reviving the format as part of BBC Christmas schedule for 2020.

The comedy game show, known as Match Game in the US, first aired in 1979 and ran for 15 series, before moving to ITV in 2001 and ending a year later.

Blankety Blank sees six celebrity panelists answer several fill-in-the-blank statements, while two contestants go head-to-head by trying to match as many of their answers as possible.

There’ll also be the return of the legendary Blankety Blank Cheque Book and Pen for victorious contestants to open on Christmas Day.

With BBC One’s Christmas special marking the show’s fifth one-off return, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Blankety Blank episode.

When is the Blankety Blank Christmas special on TV?

While The BBC has not yet announced an official date for Blankety Blank’s return, the one-off 35-minute special will air at some point over the Christmas and New Year period, with a panel of six celebrities doing their best to fill in missing blanks and helping to win some brilliant prizes for lucky contestants.

Blankety Blank Christmas special host

The BBC’s 2020 Blankety Blank Christmas special will be hosted by actor and comedian Bradley Walsh. Currently the presenter of ITV’s The Chase, Walsh is best known for acting in Coronation Street, Law & Order: UK, Doctor Who and for hosting a variety of game shows such as Wheel of Fortune, Odd One In and Cash Trapped.

Walsh will be the sixth presenter to host Blankety Blank, which was first fronted by Terry Wogan from 1979 until 1983 before being presenter by Les Dawson from 1984 until 1990, Paul O’Grady as his drag queen persona Lily Savage from 1997 to 1999 and Vernon Kay and David Walliams in subsequent one-off specials.

Blankety Blank Christmas line-up

The BBC has not yet announced which celebrities will be making an appearance on the Blankety Blank panel this Christmas, but we know there will definitely be six of them taking on the fill-in-the-blanks challenge.

The last two specials, which aired for Comic Relief in 2011 and during Christmas in 2016 respectively, featured celebrity panelists such as Barbara Windsor (EastEnders), David Tennant (Des), TV personality Stacey Solomon, comedian David Walliams, presenter George Lamb, ventriloquist Keith Harris and his puppet Orville, Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent, Birds of a Feather’s Lesley Joseph, The X Factor’s Louis Walsh, The Chuckle Brothers, presenter Anne Robinson and comedian Joe Lycett.

The Blankety Blank Christmas special will air later this year. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.