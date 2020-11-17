Who left The Great British Bake Off tonight?

With the Great British Bake Off final just a week away, the pressure was certainly on for the remaining four bakers.

And sadly, this meant saying goodbye to one of the Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants.

After failing to impress the Great British Bake Off judges and hosts with their cube cake Showstopper, this contestant was sent home.

Their departure comes after Marc was eliminated in week eight, and Lottie said her goodbyes in Week Seven.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who left Bake Off in Week Nine?

It was the end of the Bake Off road for one unlucky baker after Patisserie week went wrong.

For the Signature Challenge, the contestants were asked to make 12 identical Savarin patisseries, and all seemed to do pretty well.

Prue and Paul loved the taste of Hermine‘s, and said she used just the “right amount of alcohol”.

Similarly, they enjoyed Dave‘s and Peter‘s alcohol-free Savarins went down a treat. Even Laura received lovely compliments, despite hers being a little messy.

The same couldn’t be said about the Technical Challenge, however. Laura came in fourth place for her under baked Cornucopia and Dave was right behind her.

Hermine came in second place, and Peter landed the top spot.

Everything was riding on the Showstopper, which saw the contestants tasked with making a cube cake with 25 mini cube cakes.

For Peter and Dave this was a piece of cake, with both nailing their bakes.

However, things weren’t so easy for Laura and Hermine. The heat took its toll on Laura’s chocolate cakes and her display was pretty messy. Nevertheless, the judges loved the flavour.

Despite winning Star Baker twice in a row, it didn’t look like Hermine would in fact be getting a hat-trick as she presented a collapsing cube cake.

Prue admitted she was “disappointed”, saying that by Hermine’s standards as a patisseries expert, they were a “failure”.

And in the end the judges decided that she would be going home.

You’ll be greatly missed, Hermine!

The Great British Bake Off is on Tuesdays at 8pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.