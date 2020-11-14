Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard 2020
UPDATED LIVE: Who’s top of the table on Strictly this week? And who’s Cha Cha chances have already run out?
Things are a little different on Strictly Come Dancing this week, as Nicola and Katya departed from the show following the professional dancer’s positive COVID-19 test result.
As well as that, Anton Du Beke is filling in for Motsi Mabuse who is self-isolating after an urgent trip to Germany.
But that won’t stop the Strictly Come Dancing line-up from bringing out their A-game for Week Four.
Who will impress the Strictly Come Dancing judges? And will we finally get the first 10 of the series?
Read on for your live scores on the Strictly leaderboard.
Week four scores
- HRVY and Janette Manrara (8+10+9) = 27
- Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (8+10+9) = 27
- Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (8+8+9) = 25
- Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (7+8+9) = 24
- Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (7+7+8) = 22
- Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (5+7+8) = 20
- Max George and Dianne Buswell (5+7+8) = 20
- JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (4+6+7) = 17
Week three scores
After having combined scores for week two, week three was back to normal scoring as the celebs got to grips with movie week.
- Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (9+9+9) = 27
- Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (8+9+9) = 26
- Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (8+7+9) = 24
- JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (8+8+8) = 24
- Max George and Dianne Buswell (8+8+8) = 24
- Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (7+8+8) = 23
- Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (6+7+8) = 21
- HRVY and Janette Manrara (6+7+8) = 21
- Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (7+6+6) = 20
- Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (6+7+6) = 19
- Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (3+4+5) = 12
Week one and two combined scores
The contestants received scores for their week two dances. However, the scores from weeks one and two were combined, as usual, before the public vote.
- Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (24 + 25) = 49
- HRVY and Janette Manrara (25 + 24) = 49
- Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (21 + 24) = 45
- Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (21 + 21) = 42
- Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (21 + 21) = 42
- Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (15 + 24) = 39
- Max George and Dianne Buswell (17 + 20) = 37
- JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (19 + 17) = 36
- Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (18 + 17) = 35
- Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (16 + 18) = 34
- Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (14 + 17) = 31
- Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke (13 + 12) = 25
Week two Strictly leaderboard
- Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (8 + 9 + 8) = 25
- Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (8 + 8 + 8) = 24
- HRVY and Janette Manrara (7 + 8 + 9) = 24
- Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (8 + 8 + 8) = 24
- Max George and Dianne Buswell (6 + 7 + 7) = 20
- Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (6 + 7 + 8) = 21
- Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (7 + 7 + 7) = 21
- Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (6 + 6 + 6) = 18
- Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (5 + 6 + 6) = 17
- JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (5 + 6 + 6) = 17
- Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (5 + 6 + 6) = 17
- Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke (2 + 5 + 5) = 12
Week one Strictly leaderboard
In week one, no one goes home, with combined judges scores and audience votes being carried over to week two for the first elimination.
- HRVY and Janette Manrara (8 + 8 + 9) = 25
- Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (8 + 8 + 8) = 24
- Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (7 + 7 + 7) = 21
- Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (7 + 7 + 7) = 21
- Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (7 + 7 + 7) = 21
- JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (6 + 6 + 7) = 19
- Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (5 + 6 + 7) = 18
- Max George and Dianne Buswell (5 + 6 + 6) = 17
- Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (4 + 6 + 6) = 16
- Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (3 + 6 + 6) = 15
- Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (4 + 5 + 5) = 14
- Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke (3 + 5 + 5) = 13
Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.