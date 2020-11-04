Accessibility Links

The Chase’s Paul Sinha to front new primetime ITV quiz show

Paul Sinha's TV Showdown will reportedly see teams of celebrities quizzed about television trivia.

Paul Sinha attending the ITV Summer Party 2019 at Nobu

The Chase star Paul Sinha is set to front a brand new ITV game show, which will see celebrities answer questions all about the world of television.

Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown has reportedly already had a successful test run, with a full series now in the works, according to The Sun.

The report suggests that ITV hopes the series will be on the air before long, with the show set to broadcast in a primetime slot on the main ITV channel.

ITV declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com, .

The new show would join an extensive list of quiz shows already broadcast on ITV – including The Chase, Tipping Point, Who Wants to be a Millionaire? and Tenable.

Sinha is already a very familiar face for ITV quiz show viewers, having appeared as one of the resident experts on The Chase since 2011 – going by the nickname ‘The Sinnerman’.

He also took part in spin-off Beat the Chasers, which saw contestants pit their wits against Sinha and his fellow Chasers Shaun Wallace (‘the Dark Destroyer’), Mark Labbett (‘the Beast’), Anne Hegerty (‘The Governess’) and Jenny Ryan (‘The Vixen’).

In May, Hegerty  told RadioTimes.com that Beat the Chasers would be returning for a second series.

“We thought it would go down well but the ratings were just tremendous,” she said. “I’m very glad that we got that under our belts before lockdown began – we filmed in late January and early February so it’s brilliant we got it in.”

