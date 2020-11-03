BBC’s full Remembrance Week 2020 schedule on TV and radio

To mark 75 years since the end of the Second World War, the BBC will be airing a number of special programmes across Remembrance Week to honour those who lost their lives in the conflict.

Advertisement

This year will also see the 100th anniversary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior, with the BBC providing live coverage from Westminster Abbey including the national two-minute silence.

The programmes will span across the BBC’s television channels and radio stations, aiming to bring the country together in reflection.

Tim Davie, BBC’s Director General, said: “I am proud of the role the BBC plays every year in marking Remembrance. This year is particularly significant, as we gather remotely to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and pay tribute to their lives.”

Here is the Remembrance Week schedule in full.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Television

Saturday 7th November

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at 9:10pm on BBC One

Huw Edwards will present the annual Festival of Remembrance from the Royal Albert Hall in London, where The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will give special tributes to the Armed Forces and the nursing profession.

First-hand experiences of the Second World War will be shared, with actors Samantha Morton, Kara-Leah Fernandes and Julian Ovenden reciting testimonies, while Captain Sir Tom Moore will discuss what remembrance means to him.

Military musicians from the Armed Forces will perform alongside Mica Paris, Freya Ridings, Marisha Wallace and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, while Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will surprise veterans at Royal Hospital Chelsea.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Royal Albert Hall will not be packed out to full capacity, but there will be safely-distanced specially invited guests to represent those who cannot be there in person.

Sunday 8th November

Remembrance Sunday: The Cenotaph at 10:15am on BBC One

David Dimbleby will present live coverage from the Cenotaph, where members of the Royal Family, the Government, veterans and the Armed Forces will gather for the National Service of Remembrance.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the usual format has been adapted, with organisers asking that spectators watch from home and the March Past replaced by a contingent of veterans representing the thousands who would normally take part.

There will be a two-minute silence at 11am, followed by the wreath laying in remembrance of those who died in service to their country.

Wednesday 11th November

Unknown Warrior 100 at 10:30am on BBC One (highlights at 7pm on BBC Two)

Huw Edwards will present coverage of this event from Westminster Abbey, marking the 100th anniversary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior.

The ceremony will include singing by the Abbey Choir, an Address by the Archbishop of Canterbury, and a performance of the hymn Abide With Me sung by Ruby Turner.

Radio

Saturday 7th November

Festival of Remembrance at 8pm on BBC Radio 2

Paddy O’Connell will lead highlights from The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, with guests from music, television, film and military worlds discussing the honour it is to be involved in this annual event.

Sunday 8th November

Ceremony of Remembrance from the Cenotaph at 10:30am on BBC Radio 4

Paddy O’Connell will lead BBC Radio 4’s coverage of the ceremony.

Monday 9th November

An Unknown Warrior at 9:45am on BBC Radio 4

Continues daily until Friday 13th November

This five-part factual series will tell the story of how an unknown warrior was buried in Westminster Abbey on Armistice Day 1920, amid a troubled and sombre time for Britain.

In the years following the end of World War I, bodies were still being exhumed from battlefields in Europe and the government had decided that none were to be returned to their families.

As a result, the Unknown Warrior became a symbol of the nation’s grief and gratitude, one body to stand for the many that never made it home.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.