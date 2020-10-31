Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard 2020

After a little wait due to the BBC news coronavirus briefing, the celebs returned to the ballroom floor for week two of Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement

The Wanted’s Max George and his professional dance partner Dianne Buswell opened the floor with a Jive to I’m A Believer by The Monkees.

And they received mixed reviews from the Strictly Come Dancing judges.

Shirley Ballas wanted Max to “believe” in his talent and said he needed to put his chin up, however, admitted he’d definitely “improved.”

Motsi Mabuse felt he’d “jumped out of his shell” and said she could see him being “dangerous.”

However, Craig Revel Horwood thought there was no “attraction”, however, he definitely brought the “energy.”

Next up in Strictly Come Dancing line-up was radio DJ Clara Amfo, who had a little wardrobe malfunction as her dress got caught in her shoe.

Nevertheless, she kept on going and pushed through as she performed a Viennese Waltz to You Don’t Own Me by SAYGRACE with her dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec.

Comedian Bill Bailey put both dancers to shame, however, as he came in and impressed with his QuickStep and climbed to the top of the board with 24 points. Although, it wasn’t for long as Maisie Smith quickly knocked him off the top spot.

Jamie Laing had a lot to prove this week, after only scoring 14 points in his first week and finishing at the bottom end of the board. Although he didn’t quite top the board, he certainly improved with three more points for his American Smooth to Night and Day by Frank Sinatra.

Read on for the latest Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard and scores.

Want to stay updated with the cha cha chat? Sign up for all the glitz from the Strictly ballroom at your fingertips Thanks, you are now signed up to our Strictly newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Strictly newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Week one and two combined scores

The contestants received scores for their week two dances. However, the scores from weeks one and two were combined, as usual, before the public vote.

1. Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (24 + 25) = 49

1. HRVY and Janette Manrara (25 + 24) = 49

2. Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (21 + 24) = 45

3. Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (21 + 21) = 42

3. Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (21 + 21) = 42

4. Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (15 + 24) = 39

5. Max George and Dianne Buswell (17 + 20) = 37

6. JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (19 + 17) = 36

7. Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (18 + 17) = 35

8. Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (16 + 18) = 34

9. Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (14 + 17) = 31

10. Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke (13 + 12) = 25

Week two Strictly leaderboard

1. Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (8 + 9 + 8) = 25

2. Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (8 + 8 + 8) = 24

2. HRVY and Janette Manrara (7 + 8 + 9) = 24

2. Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (8 + 8 + 8) = 24

3. Max George and Dianne Buswell (6 + 7 + 7) = 20

4. Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (6 + 7 + 8) = 21

4. Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

5. Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (6 + 6 + 6) = 18

6. Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (5 + 6 + 6) = 17

6. JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (5 + 6 + 6) = 17

6. Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (5 + 6 + 6) = 17

7. Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke (2 + 5 + 5) = 12

Week one Strictly leaderboard

In week one, no one goes home, with combined judges scores and audience votes being carried over to week two for the first elimination.

1. HRVY and Janette Manrara (8 + 8 + 9) = 25

2. Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (8 + 8 + 8) = 24

3. Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

3. Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

3. Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

4. JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (6 + 6 + 7) = 19

5. Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (5 + 6 + 7) = 18

6. Max George and Dianne Buswell (5 + 6 + 6) = 17

7. Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (4 + 6 + 6) = 16

8. Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (3 + 6 + 6) = 15

9. Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (4 + 5 + 5) = 14

10. Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke (3 + 5 + 5) = 13

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.