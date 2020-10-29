When will The Voice UK 2020 return to ITV?

After a long break due to the coronavirus, The Voice UK is heading back to our TV screens to complete its action-packed ninth series.

Advertisement

The show was put on hold earlier this year when the country went into lockdown, however, it was recently confirmed the The Voice UK would be back with the semi-finals and finals being pre-recorded.

Prior to the broadcast of the semi-finals and final, a special catch-up episode will air on October 31st.

And for those who wish to catch up on the entire series, it has been made available on the ITV Hub.

The next series is also set to look a little different to previous years, as it was previously announced judge Meghan Trainor would be leaving The Voice UK for the 2021 series after becoming pregnant with her first child.

That left one of the iconic red, spinning chairs vacant for a new star to fill next year, with ITV now confirming that BRIT Award nominee Anne-Marie will be on-hand to coach the next batch of up and coming vocalists.

She released her first album, Speak Your Mind, in 2018, which quickly became a top 10 hit in the UK, spawning several popular singles.

Anne-Marie joins Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and will.i.am on the expert panel, which will be particularly heated next year due to the introduction of a competitive new element.

Each judge will get one chance to use The Block during next year’s Blind Auditions, allowing them to stop a fellow coach from adding a singer to his or her team while boosting their own chances.

It promises to make The Voice UK 2021 a fiery year for the competition, but before that, there’s plenty more to see from this year’s contestants.

Read on for everything you need to know about when The Voice UK 2020 will be back on TV.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When will The Voice UK 2020 return?

The Voice UK 2020 will return to ITV this Autumn. A special highlight show will air on ITV on Saturday, October 31st at 9pm.

Host Emma Willis will take a look back at the eight contestants in the semi-finals over the earlier rounds of this year’s show, from their first Blind Audition to their Knockout Performance.

As well as this, Willis will take a look back at Doug Sure’s journey – the ninth act who was chosen by the Lifeline Act public vote.

The semi-finals and finals will air in the weeks after.

The Voice UK 2020 competition is returning to ITV this October. https://t.co/V36Fdn7NT6 pic.twitter.com/f36uIA9xh4 — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) October 2, 2020

The ninth series of The Voice UK started way back in January, but sadly the coronavirus pandemic brought plans for the live shows to a halt.

Who are the coaches?

Here are the coaches who’ll be guiding the acts through the competition:

will.i.am – Black Eyed Peas frontman and producer

– Black Eyed Peas frontman and producer Olly Murs – The X Factor runner-up and TV presenter

– The X Factor runner-up and TV presenter Tom Jones – Welsh singing legend

– Welsh singing legend Meghan Trainor – US singer of tracks including All About That Bass and Lips Are Movin.

Why isn’t Meghan Trainor judging The Voice UK 2021?

ITV

Meghan Trainor will not be returning for The Voice UK 2021 as she wishes to focus on her pregnancy and starting a family back home in Los Angeles.

The news broke in October, with Trainor saying: “I had such a great time being a coach on the Voice UK and spending time with everyone!

“I wish I could come back for season 10, but I’m taking time to start my family and want to be really safe with the current travel restrictions. I’ll be missing you all very much and hope to see you soon!”

Trainor will finish off her coaching duties on the current series, dialling into the semi-finals and finals via web link from her home in Los Angeles.

It has since been announced that Anne-Marie will be taking Trainor’s spot on the judging panel next year, after racking up BRIT Awards with her debut studio album: Speak Your Mind.

Anne-Marie said: “I am SO excited to join Sir Tom, will.i.am and Olly as the new coach on The Voice UK. I can’t wait to work with incredible undiscovered talent! Wahoooooo!”

Sir Tom Jones commented: “I am really looking forward to working with Anne-Marie for the upcoming series of The Voice UK. Anne-Marie will bring an injection of fresh energy and ideas which is fantastic. I’m excited and anticipating a fun and challenging new Series 10!”

will.i.am said: “I’m really excited about this new season and welcoming Anne-Marie as our newest Coach on The Voice UK. With her songwriting, singing and performance skills, plus her tell-it-like-it-is approach, this makes her the perfect mix-it-up addition to this season.”

Olly Murs added: “I’m so happy that Anne-Marie is joining us on the new season of The Voice UK. She was my guest mentor in 2019 and the advice and help she gave to my contestants that day was invaluable. I’m a huge champion of her.

“I can’t wait to hear about her own journey and I’m sure she will be a fantastic Coach. She is one of the biggest female artists in the industry right now, so it’s great to have her join the team and also help bring the Essex ratio up! We are taking over!“

Who presents The Voice UK?

Once again, Emma Willis is fronting the competition – her seventh year presenting the show.

When first joining The Voice UK in 2014, Willis presented alongside JLS’s Marvin Humes. However, she took on the gig solo the following year.

Willis has also presented Big Brother, The Circle and The BRIT awards.

How do I get tickets to watch The Voice live?

Although the audition rounds have already been filmed, you can book yourself a ticket for the finals (for free!) here, though it will be a very different experience to previous years.

Instead of the usual live format, they will be pre-recorded and featuring a virtual audience tuning in from home, similar to what has been seen in the likes of Britain’s Got Talent and The Voice Kids.

Who won the last series of The Voice UK?

Team Olly’s Molly Hocking won the 2019 series of The Voice UK.

Although wielding some promising talent, since her win, Hocking has only released one single, I’ll Never Love Again, which peaked at number 73 in the UK charts.

Advertisement

The Voice UK will return to ITV on October 31st. The semi-finals and finals will follow. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.