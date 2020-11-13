Last weekend's semi-final saw the coaches make a difficult decision when deciding who to put through, but for one coach in particular, the choice was an emotional one.

will.i.am was left with arguably the hardest decision: would he choose his head (Lucy Calcines), his heart (Gevanni), or his gut (Doug Sure)? Luckily for Gevanni, he went with his heart.

When asked what tipped the scales that way, The Black Eyed Peas performer explained to press including RadioTimes.com: "It's my heart that got me out of my ghetto life. I follow my heart.

"Although the other options were just as powerful to follow your my head, and what I can do with Lucy, currently, because that's the kind of music I'm making, I can do that without putting her through to the final. And I will work with her. And Doug, was my gut, because that's what all the data was saying everyone else on Twitter.

"But my heart... I would have had regrets. It would have affected me emotionally, if I didn't listen to my heart. Because I really, truly believe that Gevanni has a great talent and a lot to offer. And he reminds me of my path, it's hard."

Will added: "I really, truly believe in him and what his mission is."

Gevanni, 17, gave an emotional Blind Audition performance earlier in the year when he performed Everybody's Free by Quindon Tarver.

But it was what came after the audition that left everyone in tears when he said he wants to follow his dream of becoming a singer to help his family and give them the best life possible. For Will, it echoed a promise he made his mother when he was the same age.

The Voice UK concludes Saturday at 8.40pm on ITV. If you're looking for more to watch, head to our TV Guide.