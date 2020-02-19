So, what time is it on? And how long for?

What time is it on?

The Voice UK battles kick off at 8:30pm on Saturday 22nd February, straight after the return of Saturday Night Takeaway.

Viewers can watch the show on ITV or STV, and for those who are unable to watch live, they can catch up online using the ITV Hub.

Viewers can also get involved with the conversation online, using the official #TheVoiceUK hashtag on Twitter.

How long is it on for?

We're up to the battle rounds, which will the coaches try to halve their teams after some fierce competition.

They will be attempting to get their numbers down to five on each team.

But, each coach has the opportunity to steal someone from another colleague, if they reject them first.

Following the battles, the contestants then go through to the Knockout stage and the live shows where they perform in front of the judges and a live audience.

Where can I get tickets?

Although the audition rounds have already been filmed, you can book yourself a ticket for the live shows (for free!) here.

The Voice UK is on ITV on Saturdays at 8:30pm