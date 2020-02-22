While cheeky chappy Murs is the reigning champion, he may find himself struggling to retain the title as our coaches go head-to-head to land themselves some seriously talented singers.

Here’s who's on which team for The Voice 2020….

Team Tom

Lara

Olly Murs’ mate plumped for Sir Tom himself after wowing at the blind auditions with her rendition of Jess Glynne’s Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself.

Shezar

Having previously sung together in Cardiff, it’s little surprise soulful Shezar picked Sir Tom.

Tom turned for the former cruise ship singer after being moved by her emotional performance.

Zion

Zion's gospel background ensured he gave a powerhouse performance.

Team Olly

Cameo

With her unique take on Blondie’s Heart of Glass, Murs was over the moon to have Cameo pick him after two of the other coaches hoped to land her.

Ty

Ty's emotional version of Billie Eilish's When The Party's Over saw Olly turn for the student.

Team Meghan

Brooke

The 20-year-old Derry girl saw all four coaches spin around after her breath-taking rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s Bruises – but Brooke decided to choose newcomer Meghan.

Trinity-Leigh

The 16-year-old burst into tears after seeing both Olly and Meghan had turned for her – deciding to pick Meghan after she revealed her close links with Demi Lovato.

Blaize

The 21-year-old got the party started for Meghan with her version of Jax Jones' Instruction.

Aoife & Katie

The 16-year-old twins wowed Meghan with their cover of ABBA's Chiquitita.

Team Will

So Diva

The trio are hoping will.i.am can turn their part-time gig work into a full-time career.

Baby

Baby's unique voice and experience as Paloma Faith's backing singer saw will.i.am spin round.

The Voice UK continues Saturdays on ITV