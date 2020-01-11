“It brings back memories when I see twins,” Murs tells fellow judge Sir Tom Jones in the Saturday 11th January edition of the singing competition. “When we were kids we used to sing all the time.”

“We had a big argument,” he adds, referring to the rift that developed between him and brother Ben 10 years ago.

“I feel like the next time I’m going to see him is when we lose somebody close in our family, and I don’t want that to be the case.

“I’ve got no idea where he lives.”

Reportedly, Ben and Olly Murs stopped speaking after Olly missed his brother’s wedding to compete in the 2009 X Factor semi-final, and the falling out hasn’t resolved itself since.

“It’s a shame — even more so for my mum,” Murs says in Saturday’s episode of The Voice.

“And I do miss having my twin with me. We had these two different personalities but we just had this bond.”

Tom Jones is quick to offer some reassurance for Olly, telling him “I understand what you’re feeling, but you will do it — you’ll get back together.”

“Yeah. I hope we can,” Olly concludes.

The Voice UK airs on ITV on Saturdays at 8.30pm