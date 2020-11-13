The fantastic four were chosen out of nine semi-finalists, with will.i.am revealing the emotional reason behind why he chose his Voice UK finalist.

And the tension is certainly rising between the judges, as presenter Emma Willis opened up about the competitiveness between the Voice UK coaches.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, she said: "I feel like it would mean so much to Will this year because he has had such a phenomenal bond with Gevanni from the minute he walked out onto that stage and just kind of said, ‘I’m doing it for my family because I want them to have a better life’ and that’s exactly why Will got into music."

So, who are the remaining four? Here's everything you need to know about Voice UK 2020 finalists - one of whom will be crowned the series nine winner!

Team Will

The Voice UK 2020 coach will.i.am ITV

Gevanni Hutton

Instagram: @1negevanni

One of the youngest in the competition, Gevanni is a 17-year-old student who moved to London from Jamaica two years ago.

The Voice UK 2020 contestant Gevanni ITV

Team Tom

Tom Jones ITV

Jonny Brooks

Instagram: @_brooksmusic_

Twitter: @brooksfresh

Jonny, 28, is from Ireland and currently works as a janitor in a cathedral.

The Voice UK 2020 contestant Jonny Brooks ITV

Team Meghan

Meghan Trainor ITV

Brooke Scullion

Instagram: @brookescullion

Twitter: @annatoria__

The Voice UK 2020 contestant Brooke ITV

The 20-year-old is from Derry in Northern Ireland and works at a petting zoo.

Team Olly

Olly Murs ITV

Blessing Chitapa

Instagram: @annatoria__

Twitter: @annatoria__

The young singer, 17, is a student from Dudley.

The Voice UK 2020 contestant Blessing ITV

The Voice UK 2020 final is on Saturday November 14th at 8:40pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.