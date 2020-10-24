Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard 2020

Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard 2020

UPDATED LIVE: Who’s top of the table on Strictly this week? And who’s Cha Cha chances have already run out?

Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard

As Strictly Come Dancing 2020 gets underway with the first live show of the series tonight, we bring you all the latest on the scores, keeping track of the highs and lows as the Strictly Come Dancing line-up take to the dance floor to perform their first official routines.

Advertisement

The likes of Maisie Smith, Jamie Laing, Clara Amfo and Nicola Adams are all making their dance floor debuts with their respective Strictly Come Dancing professionals, but who will emerge top of the leaderboard?

Week one Strictly leaderboard

In week one, no one goes home, with combined judges scores and audience votes being carried over to week two for the first elimination.

1. Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

2. JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (6 + 6 + 7) = 19

3. Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (5 + 6 + 7) = 18

4. Max George and Dianne Buswell (5 + 6 + 6) = 17

5. Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (4 + 5 + 5) = 14

6. Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke (3 + 5 + 5) = 13

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday nights. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

JJ Chalmers Strictly Come Dancing
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
VASO premium glass straws

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get four VASO premium glass straws for just £9.99!

These straws are reusable, sustainable and recyclable, and deliver a pure taste

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Caroline Quentin

Caroline Quentin ‘signs up’ for Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Launch show

‘2020 has been saved’: 11 tweets that sum up the euphoric return of Strictly Come Dancing

James Jordan, Ola Jordan

Former Strictly Come Dancing pros James and Ola Jordan predict the 2020 winners

Strictly Come Dancing contestant HRVY

HRVY confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up