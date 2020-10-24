Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard 2020
UPDATED LIVE: Who’s top of the table on Strictly this week? And who’s Cha Cha chances have already run out?
As Strictly Come Dancing 2020 gets underway with the first live show of the series tonight, we bring you all the latest on the scores, keeping track of the highs and lows as the Strictly Come Dancing line-up take to the dance floor to perform their first official routines.
The likes of Maisie Smith, Jamie Laing, Clara Amfo and Nicola Adams are all making their dance floor debuts with their respective Strictly Come Dancing professionals, but who will emerge top of the leaderboard?
Week one Strictly leaderboard
In week one, no one goes home, with combined judges scores and audience votes being carried over to week two for the first elimination.
1. Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (7 + 7 + 7) = 21
2. JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (6 + 6 + 7) = 19
3. Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (5 + 6 + 7) = 18
4. Max George and Dianne Buswell (5 + 6 + 6) = 17
5. Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (4 + 5 + 5) = 14
6. Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke (3 + 5 + 5) = 13
Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday nights. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.