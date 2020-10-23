Meet Caroline Quentin – Strictly Come Dancing contestant and Men Behaving Badly star

With Strictly Come Dancing 2020 kicking off for real this weekend, fans are lucky enough to have Caroline Quentin taking to the dance floor with her professional partner Johannes Radebe.

The actress is ready to fully immerse herself in the Strictlyfication of it all – glitter, sequins, the works. Having already launched into training with Johannes, Caroline is tackling her first dance on Saturday night.

Strictly have announced the songs and dances for week one, revealing Caroline and Johannes will be dancing the American Smooth to 9 to 5 (Morning Train) by Sheena Easton.

Ahead of her big Strictly debut, former Men Behaving Badly star Caroline Quentin received some advice from Strictly Come Dancing 2017 finalist Debbie McGee.

“I spoke to her the other day and she said, ‘Do some cardio. You’ll never know days like it.’ So, I’m doing the ‘Couch to 5K’ running programme,” she told Radio Times. “But obviously I can’t keep up with Johannes because he’s a machine.”

Caroline joined the Strictly Come Dancing line-up back in September. Now she knows which one of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals she has, will she be able to go all the way to the final and lift the Glitterball trophy?

Read on for everything you need to know about Caroline Quentin.

Who is Caroline Quentin?

Age: 60

Instagram: @quentyquestions

Job: Actress and broadcaster

Partnered with: Johannes Radebe

Caroline Quentin shot to fame on the cult favourite British sitcom Men Behaving Badly, starring opposite Martin Clunes and Neil Morrissey.

She jumped into another leading comedy role in 1998’s Kiss Me Kate, which ran for three series, before moving into more dramatic roles with crime drama Blue Murder and ITV’s Life Begins.

More recently, she fronted short-lived sitcom Life of Riley and appeared in literary drama Dickensian, while also presenting factual programmes such as The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes and Walks with My Dog.

Earlier this year, Quentin had a guest role in BBC comedy The Other One and competed in Channel 4’s Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, losing out on star baker to Queer Eye star Tan France.

What has Caroline Quentin said about Strictly?

Following news of her involvement in this year’s series, Quentin said that she’s “thrilled and terrified in equal measure to be taking part” in Strictly Come Dancing.

Quentin revealed that she has some dance and tap experience, as well as studying ballet between the age of three and 12, but she isn’t confident it will give her an advantage.

She added: “I do remember what I learnt, but my knees are 50 years older!”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this year. You can find the full Strictly Come Dancing line-up here. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.