When is The Wall series 2 released? Everything you need to know about Danny Dyer’s game show

While we wait for Strictly Come Dancing to kick off, BBC One have something to keep us busy with Danny Dyer returning for a brand new series of The Wall.

Advertisement

It was recently confirmed that the show would be going ahead in the UK instead of its usual filming location in Poland due to the coronavirus.

The hugely popular programme, which originated in America and is now being shown in 25 countries, sees contestants work together to try to win a big money prize.

So when does the second series of The Wall start? And will there be any changes? Here’s everything you need to know.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is The Wall on TV?

The second series will kick off on BBC One on Saturday 3rd October at 9:15pm.

The episodes were filmed at Wembley Arena after the location had to be changed from Warsaw, Poland due to travel restrictions.

Speaking about the new location, Dyer told RadioTimes.com: “I prefer it of course. It’s London my hometown. Because of COVID we had to move the show here but it sort of works in my favour.”

Who is the host of The Wall?

Last year, Dyer was announced as the host for the BBC One gameshow.

At the time, he was just as surprised as we were to hear he’d be swapping his usual hard man roles to front the gameshow.

“I thought they were on drugs!” the EastEnders star said in an interview with What’s On TV. “Really, you want me to do a gameshow, filmed in Poland? I was very confused by it all, to be honest. But I watched the American version and I thought you know what, let’s have a go.”

Journalist Angela Rippon will be also return to voice the questions asked to the contestants.

How does The Wall work?

Not dissimilar to ITV’s Tipping Point – although Dyer would beg to differ – The Wall sees contestants work in pairs as balls quickly fall through The Wall, which works like a penny machine in an arcade.

The balls then land in slots at the bottom representing different cash amounts – which can be added, or subtracted to their scores.

However, the so-called wall is not all benevolent, with the four-storey high machine also capable of taking money away from our pairings.

As Dyer previously warned: “The Wall gives…The Wall TAKES AWAY.”

Advertisement

The Wall airs Saturdays on BBC One. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide.