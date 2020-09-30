Russell Tovey says Flesh and Blood season 2 is dependent on Imelda Staunton’s The Crown schedule

ITV’s Flesh and Blood left fans wanting to see more of the drama after series one ended on a cliffhanger in February and they’re not the only ones – star Russell Tovey has revealed that he’d love to reprise his role as personal trainer Jake.

Advertisement

Speaking to What’s on TV, the Years and Years actor said: “I’m hoping something is on the cards for Flesh and Blood next year, but there’s nothing official.”

He added, however, that it depends on whether his fellow cast members would also be on board for series two, which may not be guaranteed considering Imelda Staunton’s upcoming new role in Netflix’s The Crown.

“It’s about availability. Imelda [Staunton] is playing The Queen in The Crown, so that’s a bit of a problem! But I’d love to do more!”

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

In November, Netflix announced that Vera Drake actress Imelda Staunton would be playing Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, taking over the role from Olivia Colman for fifth series, with Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret), Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip) and Elizabeth Debicki (Princess Diana) confirmed to star alongside her.

Staunton is set to play the Queen for two series, after the drama’s creator Peter Morgan decided to extend the show and end The Crown after season six as opposed to season five.

ITV drama Flesh and Blood starred Tovey, Claudie Blakley (Manhunt) and Lydia Leonard (Gentleman Jack) as the worried children of Vivien (Francesca Annis), a 60-something widow who becomes involved with the shady, retired surgeon Mark (Stephen Rea). Staunton plays Vivien’s long-time neighbour Mary, who appears to be more invested in the family next door than she should be.

Series one’s final episode revealed that the children pushed Mark over their home’s balcony following a big argument, however Mary attempted to suffocate him but to no avail – in the very last scene, we discover that Mark has survived.

Advertisement

Flesh and Blood is available to stream on ITV Hub. Visit to our TV Guide for more to watch or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.