Who left The Great British Bake Off? Loriea first to leave the GBBO tent

Our Tuesday evenings are back as we know it with the return of The Great British Bake Off.

The 11th series of the much-loved baking series kicked off on Channel 4 tonight.

And although the Great British Bake Off contestants had to isolate ahead of the series, and there were a few behind-the-scenes changes in order for the show to go ahead in the current climate, the first episode wasn’t short of entertainment.

From Sura dropping Dave’s pineapple upside down cakes on the floor (ouch), to Mark’s cake head basically collapsing, this year’s contestants didn’t have the best start to the competition.

And for one, unlucky contestant it was the end of their Bake Off journey.

So who was sent home? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who left The Great British Bake Off tonight?

It’s never easy to be the first one out, but sadly someone had to be sent home with many worrying from the very first Signature Challenge that it could be them.

Linda just couldn’t get her Battenberg right, although Prue liked that she’d included a picture of her “handsome” cousin.

Rowan also bit off a bit more than he could chew by trying to make a design of a temple inside his cake and choux buns for the hair of his Showstopper.

The temple didn’t quite get anywhere and he ran out of time for the cake bust and resulted to using a whole bunch of rice paper – something that didn’t go unnoticed by Paul, who told him to promise “less next time and do more!” Oh dear…

After serving up what looked more like a “fritter” than a pineapple upside down cake in the Technical Challenge, Linda feared she’d be out.

Meanwhile, Laura panicked her Showstopper cake might lack flavour as she spent extra time perfecting the design.

Luckily for her, Prue loved the taste of her cake, which put her at ease.

Hermine‘s cake might not have looked like actress Lupita Nyongo, losing her points for presentation, but Prue couldn’t get enough of her delicious chocolate cake!

The same couldn’t be said for others, however.

While Dave‘s design earned him points, the judges weren’t so impressed with the taste of his cake. Similarly, Loriea struggled to master her design and Linda’s Bob Marley cake didn’t even have eyes or a mouth.

After deliberating, Prue and Paul decided Loriea would be the first to leave the tent.

The Great British Bake Off is on Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 8pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.