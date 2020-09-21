Neighbours lines up siege drama at Erinsborough High – will Mackenzie die?

As if Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) hadn’t had a bad enough 2020 in Neighbours following her being held captive by her crazed lodger, now she finds herself in yet another hostage situation – the writers really need to give her a storyline involving puppies in need of cuddles next.

The situation unfolds when Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) continues her investigation, despite being suspended, into the mystery drug dealer at Erinsborough High but when she does, Dax Braddock (Dean Kirkright) confirms her suspicions that he is the drug kingpin- and takes several people hostage in an attempt to get away with his crimes.

The tense scenes, unfolding next week in the UK, will show many of our Ramsay Street favourites lives in peril as a desperate Dax quickly becomes unhinged – not caring who he hurts as his criminal scheme starts to fall down around him.

And it seems that one of the shows most-loved couples could both be in peril as not only does Richie Amblin (Lachie Miller) take a serious blow to the ribs that take him out of action, but a series of events soon lead to Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) being knocked to the ground and left lifeless, prompting Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan to act fast in an attempt to save her life. But will they be able to get her to the hospital in time?

Also caught up in the drama is Paul and Harlow Robinson (Stefan Dennis and Jemma Donovan) and they frantically try to hide to keep themselves safe from the danger that Dax poses. Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) is also somewhere in the school and outside, friends and family gather for an anxious wait to see if Dax will be stopped and their loved ones will make it out in one piece.

Meanwhile, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) is also in a bad way following Dax switching his epilepsy medication and, following a fit on the floor at number 26, he is forced to come clean to his family that he has been hiding the secret since his childhood. Will Levi be able to keep his job, and will Yashvi be able to get hers back following her suspension?

