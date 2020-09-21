This week sees the return of The Great British Bake Off , and with it we also welcome Jo Brand back to our screens for another series of companion show The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice.

Jo and a rotating line-up of guests will be discussing the major events from inside the tents each week and providing their say on this year’s line-up of Great British Bake Off contestants.

Read on for everything you need to know about the return of Extra Slice.

When is The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on?

The show will air every week for the duration of The Great British Bake Off’s eleventh series.

Each episode will be shown three days after the regular show, on Fridays at 8pm – meaning that the very first companion show will be on Friday 25th September 2020 at 8pm on Channel 4.

Who is presenting The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice?

Once again comedian Jo Brand will be presenting the show, as she has done every year since it debuted back in 2014.

In fact Jo has become such an important part of Bake Off that she was originally listed as one of the favourites to replace Sandi Toksvig as a host on the regular show, before that role went to Matt Lucas instead.

And while it would have been interesting to see her make the move to the main show, we’re glad she’s remaining with Extra Slice, which wouldn’t be the same without her!

Which panellists will appear on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice?

Comedian and presenter Tom Allen – who is also a co-host of The Great British Bake Off: The Professionals – will once again be appearing as a regular panellist throughout the series, a role he had held since 2018, and he’ll once again be reviewing bakes from an array of home-bakers.

For the first episode, Jo and Tom will be joined by Extra Slice favourite Richard Osman and presenter AJ Odudu, while Bake Off judge Prue Leith, comedian Phil Wang and series fan Stephen Mangan have been announced as the contributors for the second episode.

Expect to see all manner of comedians, TV personalities and former Bake Off contestants feature on the show throughout the series.

The Great British Bake Off starts on Channel 4 on September 22nd at 8pm. To keep up to date with the latest Bake Off news, see here.