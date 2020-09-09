When is Vienna Blood season two on BBC?

Vienna Blood, penned by Sherlock writer Steve Thompson and adapted from the best-selling Max Liebermann novels, has been renewed for a second season.

The series was renewed back in July this year, with both BBC Two and PBS onboard for another three-episode season of the period crime drama.

Vienna Blood, set in the 1900s in Vienna, follows a know-it-all junior doctor and a taciturn detective who form an unlikely crime-solving partnership.

Here’s everything you need to know about Vienna Blood season two.

When is Vienna Blood season two on TV?

The new season went into production in August 2020 and will air sometime next year, according to Deadline.

Vienna Blood season two plot and cast

A “Freudian double-act” according to the BBC, the series follows an unlikely duo: Max Liebermann (Matthew Beard), a Victorian-era English junior doctor and a disciple of Sigmund Freud; and a detective, Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt (Jürgen Maurer) of the Vienna police force.

The first season was likened to both Sherlock and Netflix’s psychological thriller Mindhunter, especially given Max’s fascination with the psychology of murderers and psychopath.

The BBC said of season one: “Fixated by the idea of analysing psychopaths at close hand, Max convinces the Viennese police to let him observe their work… The deeper Max journeys into other people’s madness, the less he’ll know himself.”

BBC

The series is based on the Liebermann Papers book series by Frank Tallis, and since there are three more books yet to adapt, there’s plenty of source material left for at least a second season (each episode is based on one of the six books).

The team behind season one – including writer Steve Thompson and series director Robert Dornhelm (Anne Frank: The Whole Story) – have also been confirmed to return for season two.

Vienna Blood season two trailer

There’s no trailer yet, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news about Vienna Blood season two.

