Alison Hammond to explore Black British history for ITV as new commissions announced

ITV has announced a slate of programmes to mark Black History Month this October, including a brand new documentary from This Morning presenter Alison Hammond.

Alison Hammond: Back to School will see the television personality travel to key historical sites all over the UK, including Hadrian’s Wall and Hampton Court, to explore British history from a different angle.

Her journey will uncover Black figures throughout the ages who were hugely significant in shaping the history of our nation but have been overlooked in textbooks and school curriculums.

The programme will also address how history is currently taught in British schools, as many have demanded urgent reform in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Also joining ITV’s line-up is a brand new panel show titled Sorry, I Didn’t Know, which aims to test our knowledge of untold stories and unsung heroes.

Hosted by Kate & Koji star Jimmy Akingbola, the series will showcase up-and-coming comedians from diverse backgrounds as they embrace the lack of knowledge we all have when it comes to Black history.

The laughs keep coming with Black Comedy Legends, a one-off documentary celebrating the greatest Black comedians of our time through archive footage and celebrity interviews.

The special will explore the legacy of Black comics from decades past, such as Yorkshireman Charlie Williams, all the way up to today’s rising stars like Chewing Gum and I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel.

Last but not least, ITV News presenter Charlene White is the driving force behind a new format titled Charlene and Friends, which will air simultaneously on ITV and CITV.

The programme aims to engage young viewers in a discussion of racism, utilising short animated stories of children’s real-life experiences of such discrimination, interesting facts and top experts to address burning questions.

Satmohan Panesar, who has overseen commissioning for Black History Month, said: “These programmes span Factual, Entertainment, and Children’s in an effort to reach out to viewers across the board at all levels.

“We hope viewers will enjoy the incredible stories, wonderful entertainment and fascinating people they focus on as we look at Britain from a vital and different perspective and celebrate the contribution of Black people to Britain’s story, our culture and our lives.”

In addition to these new offerings, ITV will be revealing special Black History Month branding throughout October, designed by Black artists including Hamed Maiye, Neequaye Dreph Dsane, King Owusu, Alfie Kungu and Carleen De Sözer.

Older programmes, including David Harewood’s In the Shadow of Mary Seacole and Martin Luther King by Trevor McDonald, will be made available to stream on ITV Hub.

ITV's Black History Month programmes will air throughout October.