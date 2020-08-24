Captain Sir Tom Moore to appear on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories

Captain Sir Tom Moore, the centenarian who raised almost £33 million for NHS charities, will be the subject of an episode of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories on ITV.

In April, the veteran of World War II embarked on his charity walk, 100 lengths of the family’s six-acre garden, inspired by the heroic efforts of NHS workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One little soul like me isn’t going to make much difference,” he said at the time.

But during and after that iconic walk he has gone on to raise almost £33 million for NHS charities. He became a national hero in the process, earning himself the admiration of the nation in the dark days of the lockdown, an experience that was capped with a knighthood in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

The Sun reported that Morgan contributed £10,000 to Captain Sir Tom’s fundraising appeal and was personally involved in persuading the 100-year-old to appear on Life Stories.

He will apparently reminisce about his childhood in Yorkshire, his military service, his family and, of course, his charity endurance efforts.

Conventionally, Piers Morgan’s Life Stories focuses on celebrity personalities, ranging from Donny Osmond to Mo Farrah, Michael Barrymore and Mel B, so it’s a sign of how deeply Captain Sir Tom has lodged in the public consciousness that he will feature in upcoming season 17 of the chat show.

An insider told The Sun: “Like the rest of the nation, Piers was in awe of Sir Tom’s fundraising. The campaign really took off after Tom appeared on Good Morning Britain, so Piers feels great pride in what Tom achieved.

“In the dark days of lockdown, it was everyday heroes, not celebs, who brought joy to the nation.”

The insider added that while “normally scandalous figures” made the best Life Stories, Morgan realised his “extraordinary, inspiring story would be a big draw”.

It’s not yet clear when season 17 of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories will premiere.

